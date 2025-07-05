UFC Fans Rally in Support of Ilia Topuria After Rivals Issues Controversial Statement

Ilia Topuria became the answer to UFC’s long-standing question, who’s the most current devastating puncher? ‘El Matador’ has already taken the soul of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two of the sport’s all-time greats. And now, he’s added Charles Oliveira to the list, knocking him out brutally at UFC 317 to become a double champ. However, Josh Emmett remains one of the few fighters who has endured Topuria’s wrath and survived to tell the tale.

Emmett faced Topuria back on June 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. The seasoned veteran showed incredible grit inside the Octagon, managing to avoid a brutal knockout. But the Georgian-Spaniard delivered a five-round masterclass, completely outclassing Emmett with his crisp boxing and earning a dominant 50-42 scorecard. Laying the groundwork for his eventual run to the 145 lbs title.

So, at present, Josh Emmett might just have bragging rights over Volkanovski and Holloway. He’s one of the very few, alongside Youssef Zalal (Topuria’s debut in 2020), who managed to take Ilia Topuria the full five rounds. But in a recent revelation, the featherweight veteran reflected on his clash with the current two-division champ. And surprisingly, he claimed he’s been hit harder before, naming Dan Ige as a heavier puncher than Topuria.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Emmett stated, “I feel like I’ve been hit harder by people that I’ve fought, but the thing with Ilia is his footwork is good, he’s always in a really good position, he’s fast, and he’s very precise and accurate. And so he’s not loading up 100%, you know, he’s landing the accuracy and precision with the speed, and that’s where the power comes from. I was always saying on the regional scene, when I fought Christos Giagos as a lightweight, he hit really hard, Dan Ige can crack, too.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight) Expand Post

Well, that statement didn’t sit well with the UFC audience. Dan Ige over Ilia Topuria? In a punch-for-punch battle? That raised more than a few eyebrows. Fans were quick to rally behind the current lightweight champion. Many reminded the featherweight legend of how things really went down in his fight against the Georgian-Spaniard. And most of the responses ranged from rampant trolling to some surprisingly solid takes. So, let’s take a look at what the fans had to say.

UFC fans back Ilia Topuria after Josh Emmet’s controversial claims

One fan quickly pointed out the infamous: “10-7” round, reminding Emmett that Ilia Topuria scored one of the rarest scorecards in modern UFC history during the fourth round of their clash in Jacksonville. That comment was soon followed by another user posting the full scorecard, with someone writing: “tryna downplay that 50-42,”. Calling out Emmett for seemingly forgetting the one-sided beatdown handed to him by the current 155 lbs kingpin.

Another user came through with a sharp observation: “Ilia wasn’t unloading with 100% strength because he was aware of Josh’s power, his strategy here was completely different and way safer.” And there’s some truth to that. While Topuria did land several clean, technical shots, he prioritized precision over pure power. That tactical shift, paired with Emmett’s granite chin, played a big role in why the veteran managed to stay upright through five grueling rounds.

A user sort of agreed with the 145 lbs vet, writing: “Josh took Ilia’s worst shots and never went out, but every fan favourite has gone to sleep. Dan Ige might very well hit harder from a pure power standpoint. But he doesn’t have the striking technique and precision Ilia has.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Timing plays a huge role in knocking out an opponent, but it’s not the sole decider. Ilia Topuria clearly has nukes in his hands, and more often than not, they’ve cracked some of the toughest chins in the game. While Dan Ige also carries serious knockout power and has put opponents to sleep with a single shot. It might be a bit of a stretch to say he tops the current lightweight champ in pure power.

Especially considering he hasn’t faced the same level of opposition to make that comparison fair just yet. Another user even chimed in with, “Jeremy Stephens KO’d him too,” referencing the brutal finish Emmett suffered back in 2018. So… does that mean Stephens hits harder than Topuria too? Many would doubt that.

Contender drama continues behind the scenes. #1 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan accused Topuria of avoiding a real challenge: “It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia … that’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender.” Tsarukyan also told ESPN that he believes Topuria won’t carry the same confidence against him, setting up a compelling case for a clash of styles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, UFC commentator Jon Anik described Topuria’s lightweight debut and rise as “nothing I’ve seen before,” highlighting the calm, methodical dominance that sets him apart — a narrative angle largely missing from initial coverage.

With that being said, what do you make of Josh Emmett’s comments about Ilia not hitting harder than Dan Ige? Solid take or a bit of a stretch? Comment down below.