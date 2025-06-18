UFC Fans Refuse to Believe Conor McGregor Knocked Out Man in Ibiza Nightclub

Conor McGregor has never been one to drink quietly in the corner. His nights out are often like ticking time bombs, and this time, Ibiza received the full McGregor experience. The former UFC double champ, known as much for his antics as he is for combat, found himself in the eye of another storm after launching a surprise attack inside the famed Pacha nightclub. It wasn’t a fight; it was a fit of wrath in the midst of drinks, lights, and thumping music.

At first sight, the blurry video appears to be a standard club scene, with McGregor on a raised platform, surrounded by men, a drink in hand, and the usual ego-driven display. But then something shifts. He leans in, wraps an arm around a man’s shoulder, and then unexpectedly whips his left hand toward the man’s face.

The first one flies by, but the second—unmistakable and deliberate—clicks. The man collapses, causing others around him to stumble back like falling dominoes. Eyewitnesses claim that it all happened in an instant. “Clearly something’s been said to annoy him,” a witness told The Sun. “And he’s reacted very badly.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another onlooker characterized the scene as “bowling pins” tumbling down, with the victim apparently shocked, possibly at being hit by a professional fighter more than the strike itself. What happened next was equally telling: security escorted the injured man out, while McGregor remained inside, drinking as if nothing had occurred.

AD

This is not new territory for ‘The Notorious’. After all, the man has a long history of public outbursts of violence. Whether it’s hitting an elderly man in a Dublin pub in 2019 or stepping on a fan’s hat in Ibiza in 2022, McGregor’s rage remains his most predictable characteristic. And now, it is sure that he doesn’t need a cage to fight; give him any location, any time, any spark, and he’s ready to battle.

While fans previously accepted McGregor’s volatility as part of his mystique, the luster has since worn off. There is no longer a championship belt to defend these outbursts, and no spectacular comeback story to wrap around the wrath.

What remains is a 36-year-old fighter who can’t seem to relax, even when surrounded by music, money, and others trying to have a good time. For Conor, the celebration never ends—but someone always pays the price. But was it really McGregor? This is one question the fans are asking as they are still in disbelief about what exactly happened.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fight fans are in disbelief as Conor McGregor lands in controversy again

After all these years and headlines, you’d think fight fans would be used to it. Nonetheless, McGregor’s latest outburst at a nightclub sparked genuine disbelief. As the footage of the incident circulated, the initial reaction was one of confusion rather than outrage.

Some viewers stared at the blurry video, second-guessing their eyes. “Is that really McGregor?” one commenter asked, as if praying it wasn’t. Another person wondered, “Oh s—, is that really Conor??” A third user chimed in, as they claimed that it was hard to see if it was actually ‘The Notorious’: “I can’t see if it’s him.”

However, once the realization hit, the internet changed gears quickly. Fans understood where this was going. “Lawsuit incoming,” one wrote dryly, as if they were forecasting the Irishman’s next several weeks like the weather. Another added, “And he goes to court again,” referring to the routine of litigation, settlements, and statements that occur after each battle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Many others didn’t care if the guy deserved it; it was all about the routine. “Definitely gonna press charges for this one,” a user wrote, already anticipating the headline before it was printed. If McGregor’s public relations staff has a damage control template, it is most likely outdated.

Then came the shrug. Those who’ve been following him for longer than a minute will undoubtedly roll their eyes. “Conor McGregor strikes once again!!!” a fan said, sounding more amused than shocked. Another added sarcasm: “And the water’s still wet.” This was not news to them; it was just a normal Tuesday—because at this point, no one is asking if McGregor will lose his cool in public. They simply wonder where and when it will happen.