UFC Fans Reject Dana White’s “GOAT” for Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev Callouts

With only a few fights left in him, Kamaru Usman is looking for a perfect farewell as he targets a welterweight title shot next. With a win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC on ESPN 69, he ended his three-fight losing streak. However, Usman’s achievements before the rough patch have already secured his legacy in the sport. Now, as he plans to feature in big matches in his final run, many fans question whether he can realistically pull it off.

Kamaru Usman built his name on a dominant 15-fight win streak under Dana White & Co. During that remarkable run, he defended his welterweight crown six times and defeated elite contenders, which led Dana White to crown ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ as the welterweight “GOAT”. However, in 2022, Leon Edwards knocked him off the throne and brought his historic reign to an end. From there, the landscape of the division changed dramatically.

Now, Usman is once again pursuing a title run. Currently, Islam Makhachev holds the welterweight belt, and the former champ has made it clear that he wants it back. At the same time, he aims even higher. He plans to challenge middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev in a rematch before walking away from the sport. Recently, Kamaru Usman clearly laid out his ambitions for 2026 in an interview.

“2026, you wanna say, wow, I can’t believe you actually pulled that off, and went, not only took one title, but you took two, and you walked away,” said Kamaru Usman in his latest interview.

When a reporter asked which belt he would target first, Usman gave a direct answer.

“Well, of course, the welterweight first, because I don’t think the other one happens without the welterweight one, because it’s, it only makes sense. I’m in this division, I’m still there, so why not take that one?”

However, with multiple challengers waiting in line from both divisions, Usman is unlikely to bypass the line. So, while potential clashes with Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev generate excitement, many fans want to see him fight top contenders to earn a title fight.

UFC fans write off Kamaru Usman’s hopes vs. Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev

While Kamaru Usman once dominated the welterweight division and held the No. 1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, the division has now found new contenders since he lost the belt. Simply put, the division no longer resembles the landscape he once controlled.

With Islam Makhachev holding the title, rising contenders such as Ian Garry, Carlos Prates, and Michael Morales continue to surge up the rankings. Because of this shift, fans have started to question Kamaru Usman’s chances against the division’s new elite. “Literally impossible…I doubt Usman will fight this year for a title or even for a higher ranking,” a fan commented.

At the same time, rumors suggest that Islam Makhachev may fight Ian Garry next, possibly in the summer. Even then, many fans openly doubt Usman’s ability to defeat the top welterweights. One fan commented, “Morales or Prates put him to sleep.” Of course, although ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ no longer stands at his physical peak, he still projects the mindset of a champion.

Recently, he traded heated words with former champion Belal Muhammad. He has also shared his vision of a fairytale ending to his career. Still, many fans quickly dismissed that dream. One fan commented, “He’s still dreaming from that head kick.”

There is no denying Kamaru Usman’s legacy. After all, he built one of the most active and dominant runs on the UFC roster during the COVID-19 era. Even so, fans remain skeptical about his chances of reclaiming welterweight gold or moving up to challenge undefeated middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. When they met in 2023 at middleweight, Chimaev secured a closely contested decision victory.

Right now, Chimaev looks unstoppable. Still, one fan expressed hope, commenting, “If for whatever reason he actually manages to take out prime Islam AND prime Khamzat, he might just be the greatest of all time. ” In the end, fans continue to debate whether Kamaru Usman deserves another title shot. With so many contenders pushing forward, one fan bluntly stated, “He doesn’t even deserve a WW title shot.”

So now, as more fans reject Usman’s dream of becoming a two-division champion, the real question remains. Can he reclaim the welterweight belt by defeating Islam Makhachev? Share your thoughts below.