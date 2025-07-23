UFC Fans Shut Down Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Conspiracy on Dana White’s Plan for Russian Fighters

“Guys, it’s really hard to sign with the UFC. The UFC doesn’t need anybody. They are very comfortable in all respects. It takes a really special talent to make them sign you, especially when it comes to Russian fighters,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told the media back in 2021 during an Eagle FC event. ‘The Eagle’ emphasized just how tough it is for Russian fighters to break into the UFC. And four years later, the undefeated legend’s stance doesn’t seem to have changed much.

Khabib carried the flag of Russian MMA throughout his 8-year run in the UFC. Now, Islam Makhachev and Magomed Ankalaev have stepped up as the new poster boys for Dagestani dominance in the promotion. Makhachev has already cemented his legacy by capturing the lightweight title, while Ankalaev currently reigns as the 205-pound champ, set to defend his belt in a high-stakes rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 320.

Even fighters like Umar Nurmagomedov and Movsar Evloev, who aren’t champions just yet, but have been making serious noise as two of the UFC’s top rising talents. Muhammad Mokaev also looked like a strong contender in the flyweight division before the UFC let him go following backstage drama with Manel Kape. Ahead of their scheduled bout at UFC 304. However, Khabib believes that for fighters like them, Dana White and the matchmakers who pave the road to a title shot are a lot tougher compared to others.

During an interview with Adam Zubarayaev, the 29–0 legend stated, “I think that feeling started in the last couple of years, they didn’t give Evloev the shot at 9-0. They were stalling Ankalaev too. Then there’s the whole situation with Mokaev. All of it together, it definitely creates that impression.”

Well, that’s a take that grabbed a lot of attention! It’s true, getting into the title picture isn’t easy for anyone these days, with the level of competition rising in every division. So when Khabib made that statement, it didn’t take long for it to start making waves across the MMA world. As expected, it sparked a wide range of opinions and callouts. So now, let’s take a look at what the UFC has to say about it.

Fans react as Khabib sheds light on Dana White delaying title shots for Russian fighters

One fan didn’t waste any time firing back at Khabib’s comments, writing, “Evloev…13th canceled fight. Mokaev…behind the scenes drama. Ankalaev…got his shot. Umar Nurmagomedov got his shot…prematurely. W–f is Khaboob talking about?” The user was pointing to Evloev’s long list of canceled bouts—technically 10 withdrawals, and 13 cancellations overall—though those happened for various reasons. For instance, Evloev recently pulled out of his scheduled fight with Aaron Pico at the upcoming Abu Dhabi event. Meanwhile, his previous matchup with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 307 was scrapped due to an injury on Funk Master’s end. Naturally, these setbacks have impacted his title shot journey.

As for Magomed Ankalaev, he earned his title shot after racking up a nine-fight win streak, which led to his clash with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. Similarly, Umar Nurmagomedov was also riding an undefeated streak before finally landing a high-stakes matchup against Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 311. Certainly not an easy path to the title!

Another fan seemed to side with Khabib, writing, “Khalil Rountree getting a shot before Ank is indefensible. Evloev doesn’t have 13 cancelled fights under the UFC banner so that’s irrelevant. Mokaev isn’t the first guy to fight backstage and won’t be the last.” This is also understandable! But here’s the twist!

Before Alex Pereira was booked to fight Khalil Rountree at UFC 307, he claimed that Ankalaev had turned down the fight. So clearly, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes before a matchup even gets finalized. However, ‘Big Ank’ still managed to secure his title shot against Pereira after just two wins—over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakić. So, building credibility and momentum plays a huge role.

One fan tried to frame it differently, writing, “It’s more like Evloev is boring.” Well, it’s true, Evloev might not be everyone’s favorite when it comes to fighting style. But at the same time, you can’t deny he’s knocking on the door of title contention. If he gets past his next opponent, he might just make an undeniable case for a shot.

That being said, do you think the UFC is deliberately delaying Russian fighters from getting their title shots? Or is it just a mix of factors, like marketability, timing, and matchmaking, that come into play before these decisions are made? Drop your thoughts in the comments below! Let’s hear what you think.