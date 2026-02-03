UFC Fans Slam Ian Garry for Claiming He Ruined Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Career

Ian Garry has once again sparked controversy, and as a result, he drew sharp reactions from large sections of the MMA fanbase. Meanwhile, as the Irish welterweight climbs the rankings, Garry (17-1) continues to push himself into the title conversation. However, his latest comments reignited criticism after he described his 2024 loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov as the biggest achievement of his career on social media.

Rakhmonov has struggled with injuries since 2024, and earlier this week, the Kazakh native suffered another setback that could keep him out for up to the first nine months of 2026. Consequently, the UFC removed him from the rankings, where he previously held a top-five spot.

Despite this, Garry did not hesitate to take another shot at Shavkat Rakhmonov after the news. He reposted a clip from UFC 310 showing himself landing an oblique kick to Rakhmonov’s knee, where Ian Garry claimed he “destroyed Rakhmonov’s career” during their fight. Championship Rounds originally shared the clip on X.

Many fans felt that the move was unnecessary. Garry drew criticism as he mocked Shavkat Rakhmonov’s injury setback. Although Rakhmonov was injured heading into the fight, fans argue that Garry’s illegal move worsened his condition. Unsurprisingly, emotions quickly spilled over, igniting negative reactions across social media.

Fans Rip Ian Garry for His Claim About a Loss Against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Following UFC 310, commentator Daniel Cormier said during the broadcast that Shavkat Rakhmonov “did not look like himself.” During his analysis, Cormier explained that ‘Nomad’ entered the fight with a potentially torn MCL and ligament damage, injuries that clearly affected his performance against Ian Garry.

Despite that, Rakhmonov defeated Garry via unanimous decision. One fan called out Ian Garry, commenting, “ACL??” Shortly after, another echoed the sentiment, writing, “So he lost to a guy with one knee?”

Meanwhile, Rakhmonov continues to hold an undefeated UFC record and has built his reputation by finishing elite veterans such as Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. Even before the injury setback, many fans already viewed him as a future champion. Fans also looked forward to a highly anticipated welterweight title matchup between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Islam Makhachev.

However, after the setback, Rakhmonov may need to make a statement with some wins to get back to title contention once he returns. With ‘The Nomad’ out of welterweight rankings, Ian Garry now sits at No. 2 in the division. He might get a title shot next based on his ranking. Yet, his recent comments triggered renewed backlash. Against that backdrop, Garry’s remarks only intensified criticism.

One fan responded sharply, saying, “Shavkat beat him fair and square and he still can’t get over it.” Additionally, another added, “Ian is such a f—-ng weird.” Ian Garry also appears to be positioning himself for a future rivalry with Islam Makhachev, following a path similar to his countryman Conor McGregor’s pursuit of Khabib Nurmagomedov, though that moment has yet to arrive.

Last year, Rakhmonov and his family were involved in a car accident that took the lives of two family friends. Although Rakhmonov’s wife and son survived, they suffered injuries. Fans showed little patience for Garry’s remarks, with one response capturing the overall mood: “Celebrating a loss is wild.”

In response, one fan pushed back strongly, stating, “Claiming victory doesn’t mean destruction,” offering clear support for the Kazakh star.

With that said, what’s your take on the fan reaction? Do you think the backlash toward Ian Garry is fair for taking questionable shots at an injured Shavkat Rakhmonov, or has the pile-on gone too far? Share your thoughts below.