UFC Fans Up in Arms as Ben Askren’s Past Used for “Clickbait” in Honest Mistake

Ben Askren is still fighting, but this time, not in a cage. The former UFC welterweight is battling severe health complications, and in his corner is a family praying for a miracle, and a sport rooting for one of its most beloved characters. Askren is currently on life support following a dangerous bout of pneumonia, which led to hospitalization, sedation, and now, the possibility of a lung transplant.

His wife, Amy, has been the only consistent voice updating fans on his condition, as she recently shared on Facebook, “I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant. Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily.”

But amid this real-life fight, confusion sparked online when MMA social media personality Paulie G MMA shared an old photo of Askren in a hospital gown using a walker with the caption, “Let’s all pray for Funky Ben Askren. #BenAskren.” The image, which circulated rapidly on X, was actually from Askren’s hip replacement surgery in 2020, a very different time and situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Paulie later responded to a correction by stating, “I’m still praying for him yes that’s when he had ankle surgery 💯,” but the damage, as fans saw it, had already been done.

Ben Askren underwent hip replacement surgery around five years ago, following persistent injuries that led to his MMA retirement. At the time, he explained he had been dealing with severe hip issues during the final stretch of his career. That image, meant to document a personal turning point, resurfaced in a way that many fans saw as misleading, especially given the life-threatening nature of his current condition. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say.

Fans are not pleased as Ben Askren’s old picture resurfaces amidst his current, severe health battle

One fan wrote, “This is an old picture.” The comment quickly gained traction. In fact, many longtime fans recognized the image from 2020 when Ben Askren publicly shared his recovery journey from hip replacement. At the time, ‘Funky’ had stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani, “I actually got the MRI before my last fight, and I need a hip replacement. Man, that’s it for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another added, “This pic is from his hip surgery years ago. He is still on life support. Pray for his lung recovery.” This reaction not only clarified the photo’s timeline but reminded followers of the seriousness of Askren’s current condition. With updates stating that he may need a lung transplant, fans felt it was essential to keep the focus grounded in truth.

A harsher reply read, “This is from his hip replacement in like 2018. Just delete this. Stop being a moron.” Frustration turned into anger for some, especially those closely following ‘Funky’s health updates from his family. To them, the post felt careless and potentially harmful during such a delicate time.

One upset user commented, “Old pic. F—- up you posted this.” This reaction reflected the emotional charge behind the community’s concern. Askren isn’t just another fighter; he’s a beloved figure in MMA with deep roots in both wrestling and coaching. Misinformation, even if unintentional, hits hard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another pointed out, “Don’t post old photos as if he’s on the mend to recovery, click bait.” The suggestion that the post created false hope angered many. With the seriousness of Ben Askren’s current condition and the ongoing updates about potential lung failure, any misinformation risks distorting the public’s understanding of what’s happening.

In conclusion, while the online uproar may pass, the situation surrounding Ben Askren remains deeply serious. With doctors preparing for the possibility of a lung transplant and Amy Askren continuing to provide updates, the focus remains on recovery, not social media. And no matter the noise online, the hope shared by his loved ones and fans is loudest of all.