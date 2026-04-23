UFC Fighter Demands Protection As ‘False Accusations’ Spark Fixing Scandal Amid FBI Investigation

Alexander Hernandez thought he was preparing for a fight. Instead, he found himself at the center of a controversy he never asked for. What was supposed to be a routine contest against Michael Johnson at UFC 324 was abruptly canceled only hours before the walkouts.

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The reason? Suspicious betting activity raised alarms, which quickly escalated into a full-blown investigation. While Dana White confirmed irregularities, ‘El Gran Chango’ was forced to deal with the fallout, despite claiming his innocence.

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Now, months later, he is cleared to compete again. However, the incident has certainly left its mark. Reflecting on how quickly everything spiraled out of control, for him, the most serious issue was not the accusation itself, but the lack of support once it happened.

“I say this is uncharted territory,” he said at the UFC Vegas 116 media day. “It’s the first time someone’s been falsely accused of fixing a fight or doing anything like that, so it’s new waters for everyone to figure out how to tread.

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“I think there needs to be some kind of a protection over the combatants themselves.”

And that’s where his frustration really comes through.

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“Who’s looking out for me in that case or whoever it happens to next?,” he continued. “Because yeah, you’ve got uninformed prop bet profiles, unregulated bookings, and an uneducated bureau pressing on you, and no one’s protecting the individual and looking out for him.

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“Everyone’s covering their own a– and you’re hoping to not get f—– in yours, so yeah, it’s a bit of, again, just uncertain territory for sure, and there needs to be someone looking out for the fighter.”

Alexander Hernandez has pointed to a system in which betting markets, outside influences, and investigations might collide, leaving fighters vulnerable in the midst of it all. Responsibility is passed around, but accountability never lands anywhere.

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This poses a bigger question as we move forward. If events like this become more common, who will protect the fighters? Because, for ‘El Gran Chanog,’ being cleared isn’t the end of the story; it’s just proof of how easily things can go wrong. And to double down on his point, he brought legendary boxer Muhammad Ali into the mix.

Alexander Hernandez claims he knows how Muhammad Ali felt after the 1967 conviction

That displeasure with the system didn’t just stay in the present; it prompted Alexader Hernandez to seek a much bigger comparison. Trying to put his experience into words, he mentioned Muhammad Ali, not as a joke, but to express what it’s like to be caught up in something larger than yourself.

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“I mean, that was a headache and a half,” Hernandez said. “That was a stressful five weeks. It’s good to just be on the right side of it now and praying no f—— takes place this week. Obviously, a little bit of tension in the air over that in the back of my mind, but yeah, I’m happy to be back.

“We’re making jokes; I’ve felt the oppression of the people of the past here. Like, ‘Bomaye, Alex Ali’ or [Nelson] Mandela this week, coming back from false accusations and get a chance to rise again. I’m just stoked. I’m stoked to be back in doing what I was decent at.”

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For the unaware, Muhammad Ali, in the height of his career, was stripped of his heavyweight titles, banned from boxing, and convicted in 1967 for refusing to be drafted into the United States Army because of his religious beliefs and opposition to the Vietnam War.

He wasted years of his prime until his conviction was reversed in 1971. ‘El Gran Chango’ isn’t claiming the same scale, but the feeling of being accused and powerless clearly resonated with him. The tension hasn’t fully disappeared, but it’s just been pushed aside so he can focus on fighting again.

And, while he clarified that he has not been contacted by authorities and isn’t actively involved in any inquiry, the uncertainty surrounding how everything transpired remains unresolved. This puts him in an unusual position: cleared, but not fully settled.

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And as he prepares for his next fight, Alexander Hernandez can only pray that no more drama follows him this fight week as he looks forward to extending his four-fight win streak, the longest of his UFC career so far.