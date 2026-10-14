UFC Fighter Expresses Her Frustration After $10K Fine for Rule Violation

Flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius was embroiled in a controversy earlier this year. The Canadian star’s unanimous decision win over Karine Silva at UFC Winnipeg in April raised eyebrows after fans spotted an unidentified object in her mouth during the fight. Many speculated that it was a nicotine pouch, but Jasudavicius later clarified that she was chewing gum.

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The Manitoba Combat Sports Commission got involved in the matter, but officials couldn’t determine what the object in her mouth was. Despite that, Jasudavicius revealed that the commission fined her $10,000 for the rule violation, with the amount deducted directly from her bank account.

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“I know that,” Jasudavicius told FullSend. “The last freaking card I got fined cause everyone thought I had a dip in my mouth. I had gum; they charged me freaking $10,000. Manitoba Commission man! They actually charged me; check my freaking bank account. I was so frustrated.

“I have told them. I said, ‘Hey, it fell out on the mat. Go get it.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, we wouldn’t do that.’ I was like, that’s the evidence. Go get it. If you can check peppermint gum, go get it, test it, do whatever the hell you want with it.”

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Jasudavicius’ frustration is understandable. The commission never identified what object she was chewing during her bout with Karine Silva, which made her believe that the $10K fine wasn’t justifiable. But the other side of the argument also remains true.

Imago February 24, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 24: Jasmine Jasudavicius steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Krylov vs Spann on February 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230224_zsa_p175_060 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

UFC fighters are generally not allowed to fight with anything in their mouths other than mandatory mouthguards. In this case, the commission’s uncertainty centered on what object Jasudavicius was chewing. She had already violated the rules by entering a UFC fight with something in her mouth in the first place.

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Still, Jasudavicius could find some relief in the fact that the commission didn’t rule her bout a no-contest. Shortly after the Canadian became entangled in the ‘Zyn-Gate’ controversy, Karine Silva’s team appealed the decision to the MCSC. However, without sufficient evidence, the commission upheld the original result.

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Although this is the first time Jasmine Jasudavicius has opened up about the fine she received for the suspected rule violation, she admitted to chewing gum during her fight in an April interview with Ariel Helwani. She also confessed to chewing gum during her training sessions.

However, ahead of her next bout against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton on October 17, Jasudavicius made a crucial decision to avoid further controversies.

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UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius gives up chewing gum

During her interview with Ariel Helwani in April, Jasudavicius reflected on her habit of chewing gum while training. She also revealed chewing gum while walking out against Karine Silva and forgetting to spit it out.

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“You know it’s so funny,” Jasudavicius said. “Because I’m literally, probably the only person that does it. You go to practice at like 11 o’clock, and you ask everyone to show what’s in their lip, I guarantee that everyone’s got a Zyn in other than me. I’m like one of the only people that doesn’t use those nicotine pouches. So, it’s so funny that everyone is saying I had this nicotine pouch in.

“But no, I train with gum, and I was warming up with gum. Sometimes I like, I’ve fought with gum in the past, but I forgot to spit it out before the walkout, and it was just still in my mouth. You know what, it’s better than a toothpick.”

The Canadian fighter dedicated the toothpick line to former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, who was known for discreetly keeping a toothpick in his mouth as a habit. However, Jasudavicius is now ready to say goodbye to the habit that brought her unwanted attention.

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“I have stopped chewing gum now,” she added during the Full Send interview.

However, it’s expected that Jasmine Jasudavicius won’t fight with anything in her mouth to avoid another potential $10K fine.