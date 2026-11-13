UFC Fighter Hospitalized After Suspected Nightclub Overdose as Coach Shares Health Update

UFC featherweight prospect Tommy McMillen’s well-being has come into question after he was found in a distressing situation. On Sunday, reports emerged that police found the 28-year-old inside a nightclub bathroom in an unresponsive condition, with authorities suspecting a possible overdose. McMillen was rushed to the hospital, with his coach later sharing an update on his health.

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Four days after McMillen was found unresponsive, TMZ’s report on Thursday shed light on the situation. A spokesperson for the Scottsdale, Arizona, Police Department told the outlet that officers investigating the case found the UFC star unresponsive at Cake nightclub located in the Old Town district of Scottsdale.

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The officers reportedly administered an FDA-approved nasal spray called Narcan, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses rapidly, and also appeared to have found a white powdery substance beside McMillen.

Authorities soon rushed the unresponsive fighter to a nearby hospital, where he eventually regained consciousness and was reported to be in stable condition. TMZ’s report also indicated that the UFC star had avoided any adverse effects from the incident.

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However, his exact condition remains somewhat of a mystery.

Imago July 18, 2026, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States: TOMMY MCMILLEN and ALBERTO MONTES fight in their 3-round Featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night OKC at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Oklahoma City United States – ZUMAs346 20260718_zsp_s346_097 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

As of publication, no toxicology results or official cause of hospitalization have been released. While Narcan was administered and a white substance was found, authorities have not confirmed the cause of McMillen’s unresponsiveness.

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The entire situation is particularly surprising because Tommy McMillen has no prior record of a similar incident or a publicly documented history of substance-abuse problems.

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Regardless, it’s particularly relieving that the UFC featherweight star was discharged from the hospital without any lasting effects on his health. As further details continue to emerge, his coach, Tim Welch, has also provided an update on his condition.

UFC Star Tommy McMillen’s Coach Shares Update on His Health

Shortly after TMZ published its report on McMillen’s incident on Thursday, the UFC star’s longtime coach, Tim Welch, took to his social media to share an update on his condition.

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“Tommy is completely ok and training yesterday,” Welch wrote on his Instagram while uploading McMillen’s picture.

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Welch’s reassuring message suggests that McMillen has made a full recovery and has already returned to training. The Red Hawk Academy head coach’s update further suggests that the UFC fighter hadn’t suffered any lasting damage to his health.

Welch’s update carries particular weight given that he has worked closely with McMillen for years and knows his condition better than most.

The 28-year-old Montana native began training under Welch shortly after finishing high school. In 2017, McMillen parked his car outside Welch’s gym, Red Hawk Academy, in Peoria and relocated from Montana to Arizona to train under him.

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The young fighter soon found himself surrounded by a talented group of training partners, including names like Sean O’Malley.

Welch established his training facility in 2019, by which point McMillen had already spent two years under his guidance. From there, the pair continued building their partnership, with McMillen gradually making his way through the ranks.

After competing in various promotions, McMillen finally received his breakout opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025 and grabbed it with both hands. He defeated David Mgoyan via majority decision to earn his place in the UFC.

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However, the featherweight prospect wasted little time making an impression, knocking out two opponents in consecutive fights and earning post-fight bonuses along the way.

‘Gun’ recently delivered an all-time classic scrap against Marwan Rahiki at UFC Noche in September 2026. Both fighters entered the Octagon with undefeated records and proceeded to trade knockdowns throughout their three-round bout.

In the end, McMillen ultimately emerged victorious and improved his unblemished record to 12-0. Plus, ‘Gun’ also earned his third post-fight bonus in a row.

With Welch and McMillen’s partnership still going strong, it remains to be seen what more details emerge about the UFC fighter’s nightclub incident.