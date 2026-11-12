UFC Fighter Issues Public Apology to Own Brother for Mocking His Wife

UFC heavyweight Valter Walker has decided to reconcile with his half-brother, Johnny Walker. The pair’s strained relationship came into focus when Johnny recently opened up about his brother during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on November 09, following his win over Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Vegas 124 last Saturday. During the interview, Johnny spoke about Valter’s disrespectful comments, particularly toward his wife.

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A day after Johnny shared his grievances, Valter Walker finally broke his silence and issued a public apology on his social media to his own brother.

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“It’s true, but I always try to motivate my brother, and that worked,” Valter said. “He won the fight in China. I motivated him. I know him…. He’s my brother…. I know my own blood. I wanted to motivate him to win the fight, tell him bad things about his wife. If this offended his wife, I want to say sorry to his wife.”

Valter Walker didn’t deny mocking his brother’s wife. Instead, he sincerely apologized to Johnny and his wife for crossing the line, admitting that he had only done so to motivate his brother.

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Imago UFC DU PLESSIS ADESANYA, Valter Walker of Brazil celebrates winning his bout against Junior Tafa of Australia during their Heavyweight bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, August 18, 2024. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20240818162602914966

Valter Walker’s apology stems from his trying to motivate his brother ahead of UFC Shanghai last year. Johnny was coming off two losses and one no-contest bout when he fought Zhang Mingyang at light heavyweight at UFC Shanghai in August 2025.

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A loss from that position would have seriously put his future in the UFC in doubt. This prompted Valter to focus on motivating his brother, even if he wasn’t being careful with his words.

While recalling this moment, Johnny revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that Valter said if he lost to Mingyang in China, his wife would “run away with a black guy.” This left Johnny particularly upset. Plus, Johnny also revealed his half-brother has also spoken ill of his mother.

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Valter addressed those comments, saying his words were taken out of context.

“I didn’t say this like that,” Valter added. “I remember this moment when my father was in love with his mother. I remember that time, my father and his mother making love. And they made a great child.

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“They called his name Johnny Walker, the future champion of heavyweight.…Just to make things clear: I’m sorry, my brother, if I offended you. Let’s f—ing go. Walker forever.”

Despite their differences, it’s clear that Valter Walker’s statement clarified that he holds no ill will toward his brother. In fact, Valter claimed he personally apologized to Johnny months before issuing the online statement.

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For those who may not know, Johnny and Valter Walker are half-siblings who share a common father. At first, their father married Johnny’s mother in Brazil and later moved to Russia to start a family with Valter’s mother. Between the two, Johnny is six years older at 34, and Valter is 28.

The elder Walker made his UFC debut first, with Valter following much later. However, both now compete in the heavyweight division, and Johnny finally clarified whether he would fight his brother or not.

Johnny Walker reveals whether he would fight Valter Walker in the UFC

Currently, Johnny Walker and his brother Valter Walker are both ranked in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Following last week’s victory over Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Johnny climbed up to the No. 7 spot in the media rankings (No. 8 in meta), while Valter sits at No. 12 in the media rankings (No. 11 in meta).

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Given their positions, a future matchup between the Walker brothers is not out of the realm of possibility. However, Johnny made it clear that he won’t step into the Octagon against his own blood.

“No, man, am I going to fight my own brother…are you crazy?” Walker said. “I go in there to hurt other people, and I don’t want to hurt my own blood. When we step in there, man, it’s one guy trying to kill the other. That’s just how it is.

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“You signed the contract, you know whatyou’re getting into. But doing that to your own brother, someone who shares your blood, there’s no way. Unless the guy is completely crazy and I’m not that crazy.”

This once again shows that the Walker brothers are reluctant to damage their relationship and want to keep things cordial instead. Valter Walker has taken the first step with his apology, and Johnny Walker has reciprocated by refusing to fight his brother.

It seems the two could finally find some peace until another disagreement deteriorates their relationship completely. Hopefully, they would not let that happen.