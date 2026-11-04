UFC Fighter Luana Santos to Take MMA Hiatus for Enhancement Surgery Following Win at Vegas

Luana Santos is set to spend some time away from competition. The Brazilian extended her winning streak to four after securing a unanimous decision victory over Yana Santos at UFC Vegas 123. However, Luana believes she needs some time away from the cage, not to recover from any injuries, but for an entirely different reason.

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In an interview with Brazilian outlet AG Fight, the 26-year-old is taking a brief hiatus because she has scheduled breast enhancement surgery.

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“I’m going to get breast implants,” Luana Santos told AG Fight. “For sure… I already have the surgery date scheduled. I won’t say [when] because people send negative energy. But I’m going to get them soon. That’s why I want to fight around May. I’ll get them before [my next fight]. I’ll already be Luana 2.0.”

“That’s exactly why I’m planning this time off. I have to take some time off. There’s no way around it. But I had two fights in four months. I think I deserve this time off.”

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Santos’ words confirmed that the reason behind her hiatus is breast augmentation surgery. Although she declined to share any further details or reveal how long her absence would last, the typical recovery timeline ranges from four to six weeks, depending on potential complications.

Imago Bildnummer: 08956147 Datum: 05.11.2011 Copyright: imago/Action Plus 05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004; Kampfsport MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship Sportstätte Totale Ring Oktagon x0x xsk 2011 quer Aufmacher premiumd Halle Image number 08956147 date 05 11 2011 Copyright imago Action Plus 05 11 2011 Birmingham England Wide View of The Octagon AS Rob Broughton tight Black Shorts Fights Philip de Fries tight Blue Shorts in A Heavyweight Bout ON The undercard during UFC 138 Life vs Munoz AT The LG Arena de Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision 29 28 29 28 29 28 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Martial arts MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship venues long shot Ring Octagon x0x xsk 2011 horizontal Highlight premiumd Hall

This marks the first time Luana Santos has taken a hiatus for enhancement surgery. However, the UFC bantamweight previously had to spend time away from competition.

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Following her loss to Casey O’Neill at UFC 305 in August 2024, Luana Santos took 9 months off in order to make a shift from flyweight to bantamweight. Santos eventually returned against Tainara Lisboa in May 2025 and scored a round 2 finish.

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Besides Luana Santos, other UFC fighters, including Cat Zingano, Maycee Barber, and Pearl Gonzalez, have also undergone breast augmentation surgery. However, there are no reports of them taking an extended hiatus from competition specifically for the procedures.

When it comes to the medical implications of breast augmentation surgery, fighters could face certain adverse effects, particularly inside the cage. Repeated strikes to the chest area could cause swelling, while implant rupture is also a possibility. On some occasions, however, athletic commissions have also taken a strict stance toward fighters with breast implants.

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In 2017, the New York State Athletic Commission pulled Pearl Gonzalez from her fight against Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 210, citing that she had violated the commission’s rules regarding breast implants. However, after “careful consideration,” the NYSAC eventually allowed the bout to proceed.

We don’t know whether Luana Santos will face the same issue when she returns, but the chances appear to be rare. Maycee Barber, who has also undergone an enhancement procedure, has continued competing in the UFC without any reported issues.

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Meanwhile, Santos already had a few names in mind for potential matchups even before scoring the victory in Vegas.

Luana Santos eyes two contenders for her comeback

For Luana, her victory over Yana Santos mattered greatly. The Brazilian had already set her sights on two big names in the division, No. 2-ranked Ailin Perez and No. 1-ranked Joselyne Edwards, even before securing her latest win.

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“I have two contenders ahead of me, Ailin and Joselyne, who are coming off very good winning streaks and [they] have already fought each other,” Santos said. “I think it’s definitely possible that I could get the next title shot, depending on how I win.

“But we can’t forget that there are two other major contenders ahead of me as well. If I get a submission or a knockout, and I’m not next in line, then I’ll be one win away from a title shot.”

Luana Santos’ victory over Yana Santos at UFC Vegas 123 has firmly placed her at No. 3 in the bantamweight division, according to the Meta rankings. If the 26-year-old secures a win over either Perez or Edwards, she could very well find herself next in line for a title shot.

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Currently, Edwards is acting as the backup for Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes championship fight at UFC 334.

That said, it will be interesting to see how long Santos remains on hiatus and whether the extended break affects her momentum.