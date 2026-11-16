UFC Fighter Makes Explosive Fight-Fixing Accusation Over $120K+ Offer to Lose 2 Years After Fight

Imagine being offered 100 million rubles (around $1,207,000) to lose a UFC fight. Shara Magomedov claims that was exactly the choice put in front of him just 2 years ago. Had he accepted, he could have walked away with a fortune, but he also risked blowing up the UFC career he had worked years to build. So, he chose to fight for real—and now, more than two years later, he’s revealing just how crazy that offer was.

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“I was offered it,” he said in his native Russian during a recent interview with Makarena. “I had a fight in the UFC. I was offered one hundred million rubles, one hundred million rubles to lose.

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“[Mikal] Oleksiejczuk, I had that Polish opponent. They offered me one hundred million, but I refused; I did not want to. My career was much more important to me than that money.”

Zuma February 1, 2025, Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia: Michael Page battles Sharaputdin Magomedov in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya v Imavov event at anb Arena on February 1, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. /PxImages Riyadh Saudi Arabia – ZUMAp175 20250201_zsa_p175_176 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

The fight in question went down at UFC on ABC 7 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in 2024. And if Shara Magomedov really was offered 100 million rubles to take a dive, he certainly didn’t fight like a man who had already made that deal.

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Mikal Oleksiejczuk came in as the more experienced fighter and immediately made things uncomfortable for ‘Shara Bullet.’ He pushed the pace, briefly dropped the Russian, and found success with his wrestling, scoring several takedowns along the way.

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But Magomedov wasn’t about to let himself get bullied. He fired back with nasty body kicks, sharp elbows, and strong work in the clinch. Even when Michal Oleksiejczuk managed to put him on his back, the 32-year-old stayed dangerous and kept throwing elbows from the bottom.

The fight eventually settled down as neither man could completely take over. Still, Shara Magomedov did enough with his striking and his ability to constantly answer Oleksiejczuk’s pressure to convince the judges. When the final scores came in, he had his hand raised by decision.

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Things haven’t gone quite as smoothly for ‘Hussar’ since that night. The Polish veteran most recently found himself on the wrong end of a first-round submission against Abus Magomedov at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres on June 27, 2026.

Before that, though, he had picked up wins over Marc-Andre Barriault and Gerald Meerschaert, beating Barriault by unanimous decision in February 2026 before stopping Meerschaert with a first-round KO/TKO at UFC 319 in August 2025.

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Shara Magomedov, meanwhile, has gone in the opposite direction. He’s picked up three wins since beating Oleksiejczuk and is now staring down the biggest fight of his career. The 100 million ruble decision looks even more interesting now, with Shara set to headline a UFC event in Saudi Arabia against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Whatever was on the table back then, Magomedov’s career is now worth a whole lot more than that alleged payday. But his claim also brings up a wild chapter from UFC history, one where a fighter actually was caught taking money to throw a fight.

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Shara Magomedov’s claim echoes the UFC’s most infamous fight-fixing case

Tae Hyun Bang is the name that inevitably comes up here. After all, he remains the only UFC fighter legally proven to have accepted money to deliberately lose a fight. But the story gets even crazier because he ultimately changed his mind once he stepped into the Octagon.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night 79 in Seoul in November 2015, ‘The Supernatural’ reportedly took around $92,000 from match-fixing brokers to lose his lightweight bout against Leo Kuntz. He even put half of the money on himself to lose.

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Then things started falling apart. Unusual betting activity caught the attention of UFC officials, who warned both fighters before the bout. Whatever the 43-year-old had planned apparently went out the window after that. He abandoned the fix, fought for real, and somehow walked away with a split-decision victory.

The fallout was still serious. Tae Hyun Bang returned the money after the brokers allegedly threatened his life, but winning the fight didn’t save him from legal trouble. A South Korean court sentenced him to 10 months in prison in November 2017, and the UFC later released him.

To this day, Bang remains the only UFC fighter legally proven to have accepted money to throw a fight. That’s why Shara Magomedov’s claim is such a serious allegation, and why, if true, it would put his story in some very uncomfortable company.

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And apparently, ‘Shara Bullet’ isn’t the only UFC fighter who’s been approached with a shady offer like this. Strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos revealed last year that people had also tried to get her to throw a fight. Her answer? Not a chance.

For Demopoulos, no amount of money was worth throwing away the integrity she’d built through years of competing in the sport.

“Yeah, people have approached me to throw fights,” she wrote on her Instagram. “My integrity could never. We’ve spent our lives learning skills and honoring this sport. Can’t believe people compromise their morals like this.”

Now, Magomedov will get the chance to reap the rewards of declining the offer when he takes on Israel Adesanya in the biggest fight of his career.

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The Russian will look to build on his two-fight winning streak and break into the UFC’s middleweight rankings. After suffering the first loss of his career to Michael Page, Magomedov has bounced back with wins over Marc-André Barriault and Michel Pereira. A win over ‘The Last Stylebender’ could now take him to another level and show that turning down that alleged payday was the right call.