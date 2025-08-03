UFC Fighter Makes Plea for Dana White’s Return to Legendary MMA Venue as New Doors Open for 124M-Strong Nation

“They will not stop me from going into Japan,” Dana White stated during the UFC 94 press conference back in 2009. The UFC head honcho has always viewed Japan as a tough but incredibly important market for the UFC. Since that statement, the promotion has visited the Land of the Rising Sun nine times, the last being UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Barnett in 2015. However, the breakout performances at UFC Vegas 108 might just give him new hope of returning there once again.

Tatsuro Taira emerged as Japan’s latest rising star after locking in a second-round choke against HyunSung Park at UFC Vegas 108. Reflecting on the growth of the division, Taira acknowledged that the flyweight class is finally gaining some serious traction. At the post-fight presser, he said, “I do actually feel the growth and higher attention toward the flyweight division—not just in the U.S. with the UFC, but especially in Japan. I’m very excited.” Well, after one breakout performance, let’s shift to another.

Rinya Nakamura delivered a stunning 62-second body kick knockout against Nathan Fletcher, making him another standout performer from Japan. After the win, Nakamura made it clear—he wants Dana White to fulfill his dream of fighting at the legendary Saitama Super Arena. Once again, the idea of putting on a show in front of 124 million combat-hungry fans is starting to feel like the glory days of PRIDE all over again.

Nakamura stated at the post-fight presser, “Fighting in Saitama Super Arena is one of the biggest dreams of my life. I grew up watching many PRIDE events there. Fighters like Nogueira, Randleman—so many I admire have fought in that arena. So yeah, it’s a crazy dream for me.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

With these rising stars breaking through, UFC’s return to the Japanese market after nearly a decade seems like a very real possibility. The timing makes even more sense considering the promotion is already spreading its wings into the Asian market with its Shanghai event. But that also brings up an intriguing question—what would be the ideal scenario for a grand return to Japan? Let’s dive into that!

What’s the ideal scenario for Dana White to bring the UFC back to Japan?

Well, the Japanese market would be absolutely thrilled to see their warriors battle it out in front of a home audience. And the UFC would no doubt be more than happy to give them a night full of exciting matchups. But it also raises a question—what would be the ideal scenario for the promotion to spark the most audience interaction? Thankfully, Tatsuro Taira may have already given us a glimpse.

The flyweight contender made it clear at the post-fight presser, saying, “Everyone from my team believes I will be a champion. So just keep working hard, promising that I’ll be back!” With enough dedication and consistency, he might just accomplish what his fellow countryman Kai Asakura couldn’t—win UFC gold. If he racks up three more wins, including two over top-five contenders, he’d be more than ready for a title shot.

That sets up a golden opportunity for the UFC to crown a Japanese champion after nearly a decade—possibly at a packed Saitama Super Arena. Imagine Tatsuro Taira in the main event, with Rinya Nakamura and Kai Asakura also featured on the card. That would be a night to remember for Japanese fans, hungry for electrifying action with real stakes.

With that being said, do you think Tatsuro Taira could climb even higher and defeat someone like Brandon Moreno or pull off a rematch win over Brandon Royval to secure a title shot in the future? Comment your thoughts below.