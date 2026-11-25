UFC lightweight Nikolas Motta ended his over-a-year hiatus from the sport last weekend as he faced Dom Mar Fan at the UFC Qatar prelims, expecting to close the night early with a victory. But the outing turned out to be especially brutal for him. Over three rounds, Fan bloodied him up with precise strikes to defeat Motta by unanimous decision. Following the showdown, the Brazilian was inevitably transferred to the hospital for mandatory checks, and he finally revealed the ruthless aftermath of his last bout.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, Motta uploaded pictures of his face on Instagram, taken at the hospital on Saturday night. The first photo showed off the nasty injuries, followed by clips of his fight against Fan. The first picture showed that his eyes were heavily swollen and bruised. Several cuts and lacerations were visible on his forehead, lips, and nose, which were dressed using small bandages. Alongside the photos, Motta revealed his thoughts on dealing with the injury in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So do you wanna be a fighter?” Motta wrote, “ The first photo was taken just after midnight on Saturday… I thought I’d be celebrating a victory, packing my bags, and getting on a plane to Brazil to see my family. Instead, I was dealing with a completely different reality. And unfortunately, this isn’t the first time things haven’t gone the way I planned.

“That’s part of this sport. You make sacrifices, you miss time with the people you love, you put everything into one night, and sometimes you end up going home with a different story than the one you imagined.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Motta, it’s understandable that it’s difficult for him to come to terms with his latest loss. As the Brazilian mentioned in his statement, this is not the first time he has endured such a painful setback.

Zuma February 16, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 16: Nikolas Motta interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 48: Walker x Hill Media Day at UFC Apex on February 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20220216_zsa_p175_032 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Before dropping the fight against Dom Mar Fan in Qatar, the Brazilian lost to Nazim Sadykhov in June 2025. Motta lost the fight against Sadykhov via second-round knockout and later found out he had broken his jaw. He subsequently uploaded the X-rays of his shattered jaw on his social media and underwent two surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motta stayed focused on his return and took some time off to be with his family. He finally returned in Qatar after 17 months away from the Octagon. But his return began with a terrible first round against Fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite scoring a knockdown in the second, the Aussie’s onslaught became too much for him. For the loss, Motta greatly blames himself.

“I spent months preparing for this fight,” Motta added. “Two surgeries, 17 months away from competition, injuries during camp, six rounds of antibiotics throughout camp, strict dieting, discipline, early nights, and countless hours of training. I evolved so much as a fighter, especially in my grappling and overall game. I was in great shape and physically ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But then the fight came, and I had a terrible first round. I was flat, almost asleep in there. I didn’t use my grappling, didn’t fight the way I know I can, and made mistakes that cost me. That wasn’t the real me. I was slow, too calm, too passive, and lacked urgency and instinct.”

Clearly, Motta remains very upset with his underwhelming outing in Qatar. But he feels a quick turnaround would be ideal.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC lightweight Nikolas Motta eyes a swift comeback

Despite suffering some brutal injuries, Nikolas Motta disclosed in his statement that he’s ready to come back as soon as possible.

“No more surgeries, no more long layoffs,” he added. “I want to get back to work, stay active, and get back in there as soon as possible. I still can’t believe I fought the way I did. Especially knowing how much work I put in, how much I’ve evolved, and how prepared I was.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Going by Motta’s words, he clarified that he won’t need surgery this time, and he can come back once his injuries properly heal.

For a UFC fighter, lacerations and face trauma usually take a couple of months to recover. For example, Ilia Topuria was cleared by the doctors to return to training three months after losing to Justin Gaethje at UFC White House.

Though Motta’s face was visibly mangled, his injuries do not come close to Topuria’s. In that case, he should be healed in two months and could very well return in early 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Aleksandre Topuria suffered a shoulder injury at UFC Qatar that hampered his fight against Santiago Luna.

That said, Nikolas Motta is currently on a two-fight losing streak. So, he desperately needs a win to make himself relevant. One more loss could potentially put him on the chopping block. Expect Motta to push hard in his next fight.