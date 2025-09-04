UFC Fighter Solves Dana White’s One Costly Problem After Contender Series Contract

What enrages Dana White the most? Sure, plenty of things can set off the UFC boss, but fighters pulling out before a big event might top the list. Sometimes athletes fall sick, miss weight, or even face last-minute visa issues, leaving fights in jeopardy. So, it doesn’t take much to imagine the UFC CEO scrambling for solutions and needing fighters willing to step in on short notice. And this time, it seems he may have just found one.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 4 wrapped up with some thrilling scraps across the card. Still, all eyes were locked on the main event, where Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani took on Jack Congdon in a high-stakes 170 lbs clash. With a UFC contract on the line, Jean-Paul seized the moment, delivering a spectacular first-round knockout to secure his spot and earn the UFC CEO’s praise. But he didn’t stop there! ‘Mufasa’ is already eyeing a quick turnaround to keep the momentum rolling.

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani delivers a solution to Dana White’s long-standing problem

In the post-fight interview, Laura Sanko asked the 26-year-old if he had heard how hyped the UFC head honcho was after his incredible knockout victory. To that, he replied, “No, I didn’t hear anything. I literally went up to the chair and didn’t even know they were talking about me. Then they said, ‘Oh, welcome to the UFC,’ and everybody started pointing at me, so I just ran over.” With that, the fighter went even further with his aim.

Lebosnoyani wasted no time letting White know that he’s available anytime to fight, emphasizing that he lives in training camp mode year-round. He said, “I live my life in camp 24/7, 365 days a year. I walk around at 190, and I can make 170 on a week’s notice. So, you guys have my number now—call me! I’ll be next door at the PI, and yeah, I’m ready.”

Interestingly, Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate Baisangur Susurkaev also stepped up on just four days’ notice at UFC 319 to face Eric Nolan. So, slowly but surely, the UFC CEO is finding reliable options to solve his long-time problem of late pullouts. Thanks to the new wave of talent coming in, fighters with the right attitude are ready to go anytime, anywhere.

Speaking of talent from DWCS, another fascinating prospect earned his contract after a strong performance. And he’s already aiming high, openly calling out Shara Magomedov in pursuit of avenging his brother. So, let’s take a closer look at what that’s all about.

DWCS fighter calls out Shara Bullet for a personal grudge match

Among the many Contender Series standouts, Polish fighter Cezary Oleksiejczuk made his mark with an impressive first-round knockout over Theo Haig on the main card. For the unversed, he’s the younger brother of UFC middleweight Michał Oleksiejczuk. After securing his contract, Cezary shared his belief that he and his brother can create something special inside the Octagon. But before that, he already has his sights set on a grudge match with Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov, hoping to avenge Michał’s loss from last year.

At the DWCS post-fight interview with Laura Sanko, the Polish fighter said, “It’s a dream come true. We’ll be cornering each other, you’ll see us together, and we’ll make history in the UFC. I hope to get an offer for a fight very soon. I’m here to avenge my brother’s losses, so I want to fight Shara Bullet. I was in Michal’s corner for that fight. It was a great fight, but I want to break him down. And we can do that in October.”

That being said, it’s unlikely Cezary will get Shara Magomedov right out of the gate in his UFC debut. Still, if he racks up a few wins and climbs the ladder, that grudge match could eventually materialize. As for his wish to fight in October, there’s always the chance he steps in as a late replacement if a middleweight matchup on the stacked UFC 321 card falls through.

So here’s the real question—can these DWCS fighters actually solve Dana White’s long-standing late replacement headache, or will it remain a recurring nightmare for the UFC? Let us know what you think in the comments below!