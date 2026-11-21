Amir Albazi perhaps scored the most impressive comeback win of his career tonight in Qatar. The Iraqi UFC fighter faced Alessandro Costa in a rematch at the prelims in a flyweight showdown that was filled with twists and turns. At one point, the referee also deducted a point from Albazi, complicating his position. Despite the penalty, ‘The Prince’ managed to snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Albazi had the upper hand in the first round. He grabbed one of his opponent’s kicks and landed some really sharp right hands from a distance. After that exchange, the fight became a little slow, but Albazi managed to land a late takedown that swung the round in his favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the opening round, however, the action got really interesting.

Costa landed a big right-hand combination that really hurt Albazi. The panic set in for the 33-year-old as he was forced to weather further damage from his opponent on the ground. In doing so, Albazi grabbed the fence, which prompted referee Mike Beltarn to intervene. The official proceeded to deduct a point from Albazi for his fence violation. However, Albazi managed to survive the onslaught and advance to the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amir Albazi needed a finish to win the contest and succeeded in finding one. He found a strong body triangle and put his arm under Costa’s chin to lock in a tight rear naked choke. With no way out, Costa tapped out, handing Albazi a late 3rd-round submission victory at the 4:34 mark.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Amir Albazi red gloves reacts after defeating Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:42:22, 18903429, NPStrans, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903429

This is a developing story…