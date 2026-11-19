Igor Cavalcanti finally looked like he had punched his ticket to the UFC. Instead, his long-awaited debut has suddenly been thrown into limbo. The Brazilian has been temporarily suspended after testing positive for a banned substance stemming from his knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series. That means the 29-year-old’s big UFC arrival is now hanging in the balance, just months after he finally got the contract he had been chasing for years. However, his team insists there’s more to the failed test than meets the eye.

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His manager, Lucas Lutkus of All In Sports Management, says the nandrolone detected in his sample came from medical treatment for a serious knee injury, treatment Cavalcanti received months before he even knew he would get another shot at the UFC.

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“Igor’s previous nandrolone use was part of a medical treatment following a right knee injury involving a medial meniscus tear and cartilage damage,” Lutkus told MMA Junkie’s Nolan King on Wednesday. ” According to his physician’s medical report, he received three intramuscular injections of 25 mg between February 21 and March 7, 2026, to support muscle recovery and knee stability.”

Imago Bildnummer: 08956147 Datum: 05.11.2011 Copyright: imago/Action Plus 05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004; Kampfsport MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship Sportstätte Totale Ring Oktagon x0x xsk 2011 quer Aufmacher premiumd Halle Image number 08956147 date 05 11 2011 Copyright imago Action Plus 05 11 2011 Birmingham England Wide View of The Octagon AS Rob Broughton tight Black Shorts Fights Philip de Fries tight Blue Shorts in A Heavyweight Bout ON The undercard during UFC 138 Life vs Munoz AT The LG Arena de Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision 29 28 29 28 29 28 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Martial arts MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship venues long shot Ring Octagon x0x xsk 2011 horizontal Highlight premiumd Hall

Igor Cavalcanti didn’t waste any time when his second DWCS opportunity finally came around. The Brazilian needed just 98 seconds to flatten Oscar Ravello on Sept. 15, putting together the kind of statement win that made it impossible for Dana White to overlook him this time.

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And that made the latest development sting even more. The 29-year-old had already waited years for his UFC breakthrough after coming up short on DWCS in 2024. Now, after finally earning his contract with a brutal knockout, the middleweight’s UFC debut has been put on ice.

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The Nevada Athletic Commission revealed Tuesday that ‘Jacare’ has been temporarily suspended after testing positive for 19-norandrosterone of an exogenous origin. A commission representative confirmed the result to MMA Junkie on Wednesday.

The failed test came from a sample collected after the very win that finally earned him his UFC contract. But for now, there’s no final punishment on the table.

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The Nevada Athletic Commission and Igor Cavalcanti’s team have yet to reach a disciplinary resolution, meaning the case will have to come back before the commission at a future monthly meeting. In other words, the Brazilian’s UFC debut remains stuck in limbo while officials figure out what happens next.

Cavalcanti’s camp, meanwhile, is adamant that the positive test stems from something that happened long before the fighter knew he would even get another shot at the UFC.

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“At the time, Igor was preparing for a fight in Europe and had no knowledge that he would be competing in the UFC approximately six months later,” Lutkus said. “It is important to emphasize that Igor had previously disclosed his nandrolone use to the UFC and made no attempt to conceal the treatment.

“All In Sports Management began representing Igor in June 2026, after the treatment had concluded. Since becoming aware of the situation, we have worked closely with Igor and his medical team to gather the relevant documentation and remain fully committed to transparency and cooperation throughout the process.”

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The fighter had just broken through after years of grinding. He was 9-0 when he first appeared on DWCS in 2024, but a unanimous decision loss to Seok Hyeon Ko left him without a UFC contract.

‘Jacare’ had to wait five more fights for another shot. Along the way, he also competed in boxing and kickboxing while continuing to build his MMA record. But now, with a 14-2 record including 11 knockouts and three submissions, Igor Cavalcanti’s debut is on hold while the commission decides what happens next.

Nevada’s anti-doping rules leave Igor Cavalcanti’s UFC fate undecided

Nevada’s anti-doping rules don’t necessarily require officials to prove intent before taking action. Under NAC 467.571, fighters can be held responsible for a prohibited substance found in their sample, even if intentional, knowing, or negligent use isn’t established.

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The same rule includes certain exceptions for substance thresholds and naturally occurring substances, while NAC 467.582 allows the commission to consider mitigating circumstances based on the evidence presented.

Still, those rules don’t automatically decide Igor Cavalcanti’s fate. His medical history and claim that the treatment was previously disclosed can be considered during the disciplinary process, but they don’t guarantee that he’ll be cleared or avoid punishment.

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‘Jacare’ could still face a suspension even if the commission accepts his team’s explanation that the substance came from medical treatment rather than intentional use. For now, though, no final decision has been made.

The closest recent UFC anti-doping case involved Jaqueline Amorim, who accepted a six-month suspension in October after testing positive for low levels of ostarine. Combat Sports Anti-Doping determined that the result was consistent with low-level contamination rather than intentional use and found that the exposure did not give her a significant performance advantage.

Amorim’s suspension was backdated to Aug. 17, when she was notified of the failed test and provisional suspension, and runs through Feb. 17, 2027. She last fought at UFC Macau on May 30, submitting Loma Lookboonme with a first-round armbar.

Igor Cavalcanti’s case is still in its early stages. With no final decision yet, the Nevada Athletic Commission will consider his medical records and previous disclosure before deciding whether he faces any punishment.