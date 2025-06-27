UFC Fighter Who Made $125K Reveals Painful Surgery Update After Loss to Atlanta’s Top-Paid Star

Her last Octagon outing may not have gone her way, but Miranda Maverick refuses to stay down. After a tough loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC on ESPN 69 in Atlanta, Maverick has now revealed the full extent of the injury she fought through. And it wasn’t just a close decision that left her hurting. It was a torn ACL, and now, surgery.

In a new update shared from the hospital, Maverick posted a smiling picture with her daughter on her lap, giving a thumbs-up despite the obvious discomfort. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Post op pic not taken, but I’m out of surgery and hurting like a son of a gun. Let the next fight begin.”

It’s the kind of grit that has become a trademark of the no. 11-ranked women’s flyweight star. Her battle with Namajunas was a war, both on the feet and on the ground. Despite the unanimous decision loss, Maverick pushed through all three rounds. But as it turns out, her ACL had already given out during the second.

In a post shared shortly after the bout, she explained, “My ACL was torn in the second round (I’ll have to rewatch to know exactly when, but I think it was during a takedown exchange).”

That “drop” from Namajunas in round three that swung the fight clearly in her favor? Not a clean knockdown, according to Maverick. She believes the leg injury made it look worse than it was as she further wrote, “I never got dropped, but I was unstable on my legs so as soon as I got hit in the third round, my leg buckled.”

It’s worth noting just how close the fight was, especially early on. Namajunas edged ahead in the second round with takedowns and slick grappling. But Maverick rallied late with ground-and-pound, forcing a final-round battle. That’s when ‘Thug Rose’ landed the left hand that led to the moment many thought was a clean knockdown.

The unfortunate injury and the loss snapped Maverick’s 4-fight winning streak. But it wasn’t just the result or injury that had a certain UFC lightweight and fans talking, it was the numbers behind the fight night payouts!

Rose Namajunas’s staggering pay day against Miranda Maverick leads to questions from Renato Moicano

Despite Miranda Maverick’s gutsy effort and serious injury, she walked away with $125,000 in show money for UFC Atlanta. Her opponent, Rose Namajunas, earned a whopping $500,000, which included a $250,000 win bonus. But was it fair?

One man who didn’t think so was UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano. The Brazilian firebrand didn’t mince words on his Show Me The Money podcast. According to ‘Money Moicano’, “Too much. Too f—— much. I was surprised on that, brother. What is going on, my brother? $500,000. You got a good manager, right?”

According to Moicano, Namajunas wasn’t the only fighter who got overpaid at UFC on ESPN 69. He took aim at a long list of names like Michael Chiesa, Cody Brundage, Andre Petroski, and even Rodolfo Bellato, saying most of them earned far more than they deserved. But there was one fighter Moicano thought should have made more, Kamaru Usman.

The former welterweight champ reportedly earned $300,000 for his main event win over Joaquin Buckley. That was still $200,000 less than what Namajunas made in the co-main. For Moicano, the math didn’t add up as he confessed, “I think it’s too low for him.”

For Miranda Maverick, money might be the last thing on her mind as she heals from ACL surgery. But in a night where paychecks turned more heads than punches, the gap between effort and earnings remains a talking point the UFC can’t ignore. But until the system changes, voices like Renato Moicano’s will keep asking, who’s really getting paid what they’re worth? Let us know what you think in the comments below!