UFC Fighter With 22 Finishes Nearly Gets Into Altercation With American Rapper on Kick Livestream

Most people try to avoid confrontations with MMA fighters. But one rapper did the exact opposite, showing blatant disrespect and even making threats involving gun violence. Recently, 27-year-old rapper Almighty Jay was livestreaming on KICK from a party attended by former world champion boxer Adrien Broner.

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Adrien Broner was speaking with UFC lightweight fighter Bobby ‘King’ Green when the situation suddenly took a bizarre turn. In the middle of their conversation, Jay interrupted, grabbed Green’s drink, and dumped it into a nearby bucket of ice. A visibly stunned Green struggled to process what had just happened before confronting the rapper.

“Why’d you pour my drink out?” Green asked. “I should hang your lil —ch a— by your neck.”

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“I thought you didn’t want to drink it,” Jay said sarcastically, clearly avoiding a confrontation.

“Ni—a, you don’t know what I wanted,” Green responded.

Adrien Broner stepped in to calm the situation down while Green explained his side of the story. Broner later spoke privately with the rapper, urging him not to say such things to someone like Green. However, Almighty Jay appeared unfazed. Instead of agreeing to fight, the rapper crashed out and threatened gun violence instead.

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“Bro, I don’t give a f—k about none of that,” he said. “I am talking about G19… We ain’t boxing, we’re pulling out gens in this b—ch.”

Bobby Green might not want to box either, he would have done much worse. Green holds a professional MMA record of 35-17-1 and has finished 22 of his victories before the final bell. Over the course of his career, he has competed in major promotions such as the UFC and Strikeforce. There is little doubt that, had the altercation with Almighty Jay turned violent, Green would have been a dangerous opponent to deal with.

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Fortunately, the situation never escalated beyond heated words and disrespectful behavior. In any case, though, this wasn’t the first time Bobby ‘King’ Green has come close to an altercation during a KICK livestream.

Rampage Jackson stopped Bobby Green from knocking out a boxer

In March this year, Bobby Green was attending a party, which also had Rampage Jackson and influencer boxer Deen the Great. Deen had already been slapped by powerlifter Larry Wheels and elbowed by former MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn. But Deen didn’t learn his lesson.

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The social media star, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, was caught on camera mocking Green over knockout losses during his MMA career.

“I’d bet my house and everything I’ve got, I’d beat Bobby,” Deen confidently declared.

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Green immediately fired back by pulling out a huge wad of cash and offering to settle things on the spot.

“Put your money where your mouth is,” the UFC veteran said. “We can bet it right now. We can go and find out right now in front of everybody.”

As the confrontation escalated, Rampage Jackson stepped between the two men to prevent a fight from breaking out.

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Jackson warned Deen about provoking active MMA fighters.

“Tiki was a retired f—ing MMA fighter,” Jackson said. “He’s active.”

It appears there’s a new wave of rappers and influencers starting beef with legitimate fighters. The reason appears to be clout more than actual chances of them beating one of these fighters. In any case, such moments make for great entertainment.