UFC Fighters Hit Financially Thanks to New Rule

Last year, UFC promised fighters higher paychecks, particularly after Dana White and Co. signed the 7-year broadcasting deal with Paramount. However, the latest rule change shows a different side of the story. The promotion, which recently held an event in London and is set to return to Seattle on March 28, introduced a significant rule change in late March 2026 that could increase fighters’ burdens.

Recently on X, MMA page Dovy reshared an update from Elusive 2.0 Instagram’s source about the new UFC rule change: UFC no longer makes provisions for fighters’ coaches and corners. This means Dana White and Co. will pay only the “head coach” for travel, while the other cornermen must cover their own accommodations.

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“As of 2026, UFC no longer make provisions for fighter’s teams that they previously used to. Outside of the head coach, the rest of the team must now finance their own hotels/accommodation when travelling for international shows, like UFC London,” wrote Elusive 2.0.

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At the same time, the promotion has not clarified when it will apply the new rules. The organization applied similar rules to flight arrangements for years, as former UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon revealed in 2016. He said that UFC always booked two flights-one for the fighter and one for the cornerman or coach, in most cases -while fighters often paid many other expenses out of pocket.

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The latest rule now affects team accommodations. Dana White & Co. pays for one hotel room and lets fighters decide whether to fit all teammates, typically 4 or 5, in the same room or book separate rooms, such as through Airbnb. UFC reimburses the cost if fighters do not use a hotel. Therefore, these changes mainly affect international travel, although the promotion may keep the same arrangements for events in the United States.

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However, this is where the concern grows. In the final stages of fight preparation, a fighter needs more than just one or two coaches. A typical four to five-person team serves clearly defined roles. For instance, some team members handle strategy, while others provide essential physiotherapy, especially if the fighter deals with minor issues during camp.

At the same time, a last-minute training partner helps sharpen timing and fine-tune final adjustments. Therefore, this highlights the bigger issue. These limitations put fighters at a disadvantage, as a single head coach cannot realistically take on all of these responsibilities alone.

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UFC lightweight fighters also clarified what the promotion covers beyond travel. For example, Lauzon revealed in 2016 that the promotion provides a food allowance of about $600 per week for roughly two people, although inflation may have increased the amount.

The update worries UFC fighters, who already cover many expenses. Even UFC’s wealthiest fighter, Arman Tsarukyan, revealed last year that he ended up with nothing after paying the gym, manager, and coaches.

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Fans noticed this issue last year ahead of UFC 315, when news surfaced that former champ Jack Della Maddalena started a travel fundraiser to bring his entire Australian team and training partners to UFC Montreal. However, fans on social media heavily criticized Dana White and UFC after the announcement.

As a result, this situation places an added burden on fighters, particularly during international events. They must handle travel, lodging, and logistical expenses while also arranging essential support services on their own, since they operate away from their home gyms and regular support systems.

Later, JDM clarified that it was not an actual fundraiser but a normal event. At that time, fans blamed Dana White, who pressured Maddalena to change his plan. The reason behind the latest change remains unclear, but fans now watch closely to see how UFC fighters respond.

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However, a bigger question continues to surface: why did the UFC take this step? The timing makes it even more puzzling, especially after the promotion signed a massive $7.7 billion deal with Paramount last year, a partnership that reportedly brings in around $1.1 billion annually. Dana White also promised improved fighter pay, yet the UFC has said little about adding financial support or expanding fighter benefits.

UFC leadership only guaranteed better pay for fighters