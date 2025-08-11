UFC Fighters’ Lives Set to Change as Bruce Buffer Reveals $1 Billion Update on Dana White’s Deal

Dana White‘s UFC could be on the verge of its biggest shake-up in years, with rumors of a massive new media deal that will revolutionize the sport. According to industry sources, the move might provide fighters with opportunities far beyond the Octagon. As a result, fans and fighters alike are excited about what this deal could potentially mean for the sport’s future. So, to help you make a guess, UFC veteran Bruce Buffer has dropped a major hint about what might be coming next.

Dana White’s new deal will bring a massive boost to fighter earnings

On his YouTube channel, Bruce Buffer didn’t hold back while discussing the UFC’s trajectory, which he believes is only getting “bigger and bigger.” Without providing specifics, the iconic announcer hinted that the upcoming TV deal will be “absolutely huge,” suggesting a move that could change what it means to be a UFC fighter; something Dana White has been pushing toward for years.

For athletes, it’s not just about higher pay on fight night; it’s about greater opportunities outside the cage. He said, “I’ve heard rumors about it. I don’t want to say anything, but it’s obviously going to be absolutely huge.” Manager Jason House echoed this vision, pointing out that shifting to a worldwide platform such as Netflix or Amazon Prime could put fighters in front of hundreds of millions of new viewers.

It is a strategy the UFC head honcho has long considered key to UFC growth. With such reach, fighters have the opportunity to share their stories rather than just throw blows. He sees the deal as a gateway to documentaries, series, and behind-the-scenes content, which may help grow personal brands and, as a result, larger paychecks.

He said, “(As a manager) my goal would be to work within those platforms to create more content opportunities for our athletes.” House further added on the podcast, “It would be great to have other opportunities for these fans to get to know these athletes while they’re coming up and build stars for the UFC, which is good for everyone. It’s good for my business, good for the UFC’s business, and good for the platform’s business.”

While the UFC has not announced a formal “NIL” structure like collegiate sports, the direction is clear: increased visibility, opportunities, and means for fighters to monetize their brand and reputation. For the roster’s developing stars, this type of exposure might be the difference between being just another name on the card and becoming a global figure in combat sports.

Diving deep into UFC’s potential to expand into branding opportunities

The UFC’s current $1.5 billion ESPN contract pays out $300 million per year on average, but with the deal set to expire in 2025, Dana White’s team is looking for $1 billion per year, more than triple the existing figure. UFC income will reach $1.406 billion by 2024, with a 68% increase in fan base since the pandemic. Bigger platforms result in larger payments, and not just in fight purses.

It opens the door to documentaries, sponsored series, and cross-promotions, which have the potential to elevate mid-tier fighters to mainstream status. Netflix and Amazon Prime, which have 280 million and 200 million subscribers, respectively, are proven brand engines. WWE’s 10-year, $5 billion contract with Netflix showed how rights prices and athlete visibility can increase.

For UFC fighters, this might mean going from the $91,250 median salary to multi-million-dollar contracts like Alex Pereira‘s $3.4 million or Dricus Du Plessis‘ $2.9 million, with additional revenue from sponsorships and media appearances. Currently, fighters earn roughly 16% of UFC revenue, compared to 48-54% in other leagues like the NFL and NBA.

Even a minor increase from a $1 billion rights deal might be life-changing for folks earning less than $20,000 per year. Combine it with global exposure, and the UFC has the potential to create a deeper, more sustainable fighter economy that competing promotions cannot match.