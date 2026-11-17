Shara Magomedov is gearing up for the biggest fight of his UFC career, but it’s his plans outside the Octagon that have really raised eyebrows. The middleweight contender has revealed that he and his wife have already agreed on something most couples would consider a massive dealbreaker: ‘Shara Bullet’ could take a second wife.

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And this isn’t some hypothetical conversation they might have someday. The Russian claims the possibility is already written into their marriage contract, with his wife fully aware of and accepting the arrangement.

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“When I talk to my wife about it, she agrees that you cannot disagree with something that God has made permissible,” he said in a recent interview with Makarena. “If you disagree with it, it means your faith is incomplete.”

Zuma February 1, 2025, Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia: Michael Page battles Sharaputdin Magomedov in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya v Imavov event at anb Arena on February 1, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. /PxImages Riyadh Saudi Arabia – ZUMAp175 20250201_zsa_p175_176 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

Shara Magomedov isn’t exactly shy about explaining why he wants that option on the table. According to the UFC fighter, taking a second wife would be far better than risking infidelity if he ever finds himself attracted to someone else.

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“So that I don’t feel the desire to cheat on my first wife,” he continued. “I think it’s better. Rather than committing a sin, I think it’s better to marry a second wife. Because I think everyone is naturally attracted to someone else sometimes.”

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The 32-year-old doesn’t see marriage as something that suddenly makes attraction to other people disappear. In his view, those feelings can still happen, and a second marriage would give him a way to handle them without stepping outside the religious boundaries he follows.

But there’s a big catch. Shara Magomedov knows having more wives comes with serious responsibilities, and he says he would only consider it if he had the financial means to properly support both women and take care of his family.

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“Well, four is permissible. And if you have the means to provide for four wives, I believe Allah will reward you for that too,” he stated. “Because everything you do for your wife is a blessing, and you are rewarded for it.

“Every gift you give her, every food she eats that you earned and provided for her—it’s an act of kindness. And the more wives you provide for, the greater your reward will be. And God may also increase your provision.”

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This also makes it clear that Shara Magomedov isn’t suddenly floating the idea of a second marriage out of nowhere. However, the timing makes the revelation even more interesting.

The 32-year-old is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his UFC career, with former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya waiting for him in the main event of UFC Fight Night on December 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

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A win would be massive for ‘Shara Bullet.’ Adesanya is still one of the biggest names he could possibly beat at this stage of his career, and taking out the former champion could send his profile through the roof while putting him firmly in the conversation for even bigger fights at 185 pounds.

And of course, bigger fights could also mean bigger paydays. While there may have been illegal ways to make money, he wants to take the right path and build his wealth legitimately. That could also give Shara Magomedov the financial freedom to pursue his rather ambitious dream of supporting multiple wives.

Shara Magomedov is planning to follow a path already taken by another UFC fighter

Shara Magomedov wouldn’t be the first UFC fighter to make headlines with his approach to marriage. Former UFC flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov has already gone down that road, previously revealing that he has two wives and six children.

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The Kazakh fighter, who is also Muslim, opened up about his family life during an appearance on the Let Me Interrupt You YouTube channel. And according to Zhumagulov, having two wives isn’t particularly unusual from his perspective. Although, he admitted it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing at the beginning.

“Yes, I have two wives—two wives and six children. In principle, it’s normal. At first there were challenges, but now everything is fine,” Zhumagulov said.

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His comments offer another example of a professional MMA fighter being completely open about a family setup that he considers acceptable under his religious beliefs.

As for his UFC career, ‘Zhako’ remained on the roster until 2023, fighting seven times and going 1-6. The record doesn’t tell the whole story, though. Several of his losses came via razor-thin split decisions, including his final three UFC outings against Jeff Molina, Charles Johnson, and Joshua Van.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov had a solid resume before joining the UFC, defeating names such as Tyson Nam, Tagir Ulanbekov and Ali Bagautinov. His only UFC victory came in 2021, when he submitted Jerome Rivera.

Zhumagulov may not have left a lasting mark inside the Octagon like ‘Shara Bullet’ has, but his family-life tidbits are certainly an interesting parallel to Shara Magomedov.