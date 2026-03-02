UFC Fixes Priorities After Mexico Fight Night Becomes First Non-Sellout Event in Years

Last week, the UFC returned to Mexico, but fans did not fully embrace the event despite a strong fight card. While the UFC Mexico lineup lacked major global stars, it still highlighted several talented Mexican fighters, led by the Moreno vs. Kavanagh blockbuster. Even with the ongoing cartel war, the promotion ran the event successfully in Mexico City.

The 13-fight card produced five finishes, including standout debuts from a couple of rising Mexican talents. However, many fans skipped the event at Arena CDMX, leaving a significant number of tickets unsold. So, Dana White and his team are taking strong actions and doing everything they can to ensure their next big event outside the country is successful.

UFC refines strategy after Mexico show underperforms

“For completists: Attendance for UFC Mexico: 16,454 (first non sellout in three years, little over 3,500 tickets unsold),” wrote Chilean journalist Rodrigo Del Campo González on X.

The promotion has not released the total gate yet, but the attendance of 16,454 fell short of the previous UFC Mexico event, UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2, which drew 19,731 fans, 3,277 more than this recent card. The ongoing tension between cartel groups and armed forces in western-central Mexico may also have contributed to the unsold tickets.

These developments raise concerns for the promotion as UFC looks to protect its events after the Mexico turnout. For its next card, UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates, scheduled for May 7 at RAC Arena in Perth, the organization is taking measures to avoid similar issues.

“The UFC Fight Night event in Perth will take place at prime time (Saturday night) in Australia, which likely means it will start very early on Saturday morning in North America,” wrote The Score’s MMA and boxing editor Nick Baldwin on X.

By scheduling the event during prime time in Perth, the UFC can align streaming services with Australian timing instead of U.S. schedules. This strategy, importantly, respects the local audience, especially since the event counts as an exclusive international show rather than a regular UFC card.

Additionally, the upcoming Perth event stems from a social agreement between TKO and the Western Australian government, finalized last year, which requires the UFC and WWE to hold events in the region throughout 2026. However, Dana White’s current focus is on the upcoming White House event.

Dana White confirms UFC White House card this week

The upcoming White House event promises to be one of the biggest events of the year. It will coincide with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and celebrate the 250th anniversary of America, so the hype is only growing. Last Friday, Dana White took to social media and announced some of the upcoming matchups, including UFC 327 fights.

At the same time, he also addressed the most talked-about White House fight and promised to clear up any confusion.

“Actually, this week I should announce the White House fight. This week,“ revealed White.

Since then, Dana White has not shared further details about the fight. However, the UFC has already invested heavily in transforming the White House lawn into an arena, which means expectations for a blockbuster event are high. Stay tuned for more updates.