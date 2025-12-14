UFC Flyweight Champ Snubs Dana White’s Ambitious Japan Plan After Manel Kape’s Win

At UFC Vegas 112, Manel Kape flatlined Brandon Royval with a cracking right hook to seal the deal. With that kind of finish, ‘Starboy’ realized he now sits on the frontline of the title picture, and he wasted no time calling out flyweight champion Joshua Van for a future clash in his hometown, Houston. Unsurprisingly, the 125 lbs champ accepted the challenge. But just as Kape and Van began circling a verbal agreement, Dana White’s plans may have taken a hit.

The UFC CEO publicly conveyed his disappointment after UFC 323’s co-main event ended in disaster. Former champion Alexandre Pantoja suffered a shoulder break that forced him to vacate the title, and with uncertainty surrounding his return, White made it clear that the division would move forward with a title defense. Going further, the head honcho also revealed the company’s interest in returning to Japan, with Joshua Van defending his championship against Tatsuro Taira. However, the math may not add up after the current champ accepted the Portuguese fighter’s callout.

Joshua Van turns away from Dana White’s Japan idea to welcome Manel Kape fight

“Houston TX @ManelKape Let’s run it! Talk is cheap @ufc,” ‘The Fearless’ posted on X.

That matchup screams fireworks. Two of the most vicious flyweights going head-to-head in Joshua Van’s territory would sell itself. To watch this amazing scrap, fans would happily pay PPV money in the Paramount+ era.

At the moment, Sean Strickland vs Anthony Hernandez is scheduled to headline the Houston Fight Night on February 21, but nobody should feel surprised if the UFC postpones the event and upgrades it into a marquee spectacle instead.

Still, while Dana White may feel tempted to book this dream fight, doing so would likely force him to sacrifice another one. The UFC last traveled to Japan in 2017, meaning Japanese fans have waited nearly a decade to witness live action again. For that reason, the CEO would have strongly favored the Saitama Super Arena, a venue steeped in MMA history.

The Saitama Super Arena holds a 37,000-seat capacity and famously hosted Fedor Emelianenko vs Mirko Cro Cop’s legendary showdown. So, booking Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira there would have made perfect sense. Now, with a more enticing option emerging, the question remains whether the UFC will still return to the land of the rising sun.

For now, Manel Kape continues to push his case for the next championship fight, openly lambasting Tatsuro Taira and questioning his popularity in Japan as he fights to stay at the front of the title race.

‘Starboy’ lashes out at Tatsuro Taira

Manel Kape’s thunderous victory over Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112 would have been enough to earn him a title shot. But Tatsuro Taira and his Japanese fanbase currently stand in the Portuguese powerhouse’s way. To make sure he secures the title fight, Kape lashed out at Taira and questioned his popularity in Japan.

“Nobody knows Tatsuro Taira in Japan. Believe me, nobody knows. If you go to Japan, nobody knows him. They think he’s a cookie. You say ‘Tatsuro Taira’ and they think it’s a cookie. But you say my name, everybody knows that. I don’t know why people talk about Taira so much when you see me fight and you see my style,” Kape said at the UFC Vegas 112 post-fight presser.

The 32-year-old understands the game. Moreover, if the 125er creates animosity between himself and other contenders, he could easily secure the title shot without needing an eliminator bout against Tatsuro Taira in Japan. Also, Kape believes that his fighting style carries far more flair compared to Taira, who recently picked up a dominant victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC 323.

“There’s no room for my name to be near his,” Kape added. “We are different people. We are different fighters. I bring excitement. I bring finishes. I ain’t boring. And this guy just knows how to say, ‘I’m happy.’”

Here, Kape mocked Taira for repeatedly saying “I’m happy” after every fight. So when it comes to stirring the pot, the Portuguese fighter is definitely cooking. That said, do you actually think he’s next for the gold? Comment down below.