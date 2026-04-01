UFC Flyweight Receives Double Punishment After Failing Doping Test

Just weeks after earning his first professional win inside the Octagon, Alibi Idiris has seen that result wiped from his record and his career put on hold. A ruling from the Texas Commission following a failed doping test has derailed his promising start.

The Kazakh flyweight had edged past Ode Osbourne at UFC Houston with scores of 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, a performance that suggested he was starting to settle into the promotion. Instead, that night is now officially listed as a no-contest by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the organization that oversaw the event in Houston last month. What was an 11-1 overall record becomes 10-1, and what was a bounce-back win after his TUF Finals loss becomes a stalled 0-1 UFC start.

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If overturning a win wasn’t enough, Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), the independent organization that administers the UFC’s anti-doping program, has now suspended Alibi Idiris for a year following the failed test. As per reports, the substance found was hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic listed under masking agents on the UFC’s banned list. In simple terms, it’s not just banned for what it does, but for what it can hide.

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According to the official findings, the sample was taken on February 21, the same night as the fight. Idiris has admitted he used a product containing the substance to help lose weight ahead of the weigh-ins. That context matters, but it didn’t change the outcome. The sanction remains a full 12 months. He is now eligible to compete only after February 21, 2027.

“Upon notification of this adverse finding, Idiris has been fully cooperative with CSAD,” the official statement from the promotion read. “Idiris provided information that he took a product that contained hydrochlorothiazide on Thursday of fight week to help him make the contracted weight on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the event’s official weigh in.

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“Although Idiris has been fully cooperative with CSAD, CSAD is not suspending or reducing any period of his ineligibility due to the seriousness of knowingly using a diuretic during fight week and the advantage that he received in making his contracted weight.”

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Weight cutting has always been part of MMA, but cases like this highlight how fine the line is. A diuretic like hydrochlorothiazide can help shed those final pounds, but it also raises questions about fairness. If one fighter gets to the scale differently, even slightly, does that affect what happens inside the cage?

For Alibi Idiris, though, the timing hurts as much as the suspension. He was coming off a loss in The Ultimate Fighter finale and needed that Houston win to stabilize his position in the company. Instead, he’s now facing a full year out of competition during what should be a developmental phase of his career. At flyweight, where activity often defines contenders, that gap can be costly. Sadly for the 31-year-old, though, more punitive action could be in place.

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Even though Idiris has already been suspended by the CSAD, he must also face the specific state-level consequences from the TDLR. According to Texas administrative guidelines, a positive drug test for a prohibited substance (Class C violation) can invite monetary penalties of anywhere between $500 to $5,000, plus an additional period of ineligibility that runs concurrently or even beyond the CSAD suspension.

There’s also a broader shift in how these cases are handled. Since the UFC moved away from USADA and into the CSAD system, enforcement hasn’t softened. If anything, it’s stayed consistent as a few other names have also found themselves under the lens in recent months.

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Alibi Idiris becomes the latest name on the UFC suspension list

Iasmin Lucindo and Mohammed Usman were in two very different situations, but they led to the same place: time away from the sport. Lucindo, ranked No. 7 at strawweight, wasn’t even fighting when her issue surfaced. An out-of-competition test flagged mesterolone, a banned anabolic agent, and suddenly, a scheduled fight at UFC Vegas 112 was gone.

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What makes her case interesting is the nuance. As reports indicate, she “cooperated fully,” provided documentation from a Brazilian pharmacy, and the investigation even suggested she likely “did not intentionally use” the substance. But here’s the key point, intent didn’t clear her. The system couldn’t confirm contamination either, and that uncertainty still led to a suspension.

Then there’s Usman’s case, which sits on the opposite end of the spectrum. He admitted to using testosterone and a banned peptide, but only after being confronted. According to CSAD, there were “aggravating circumstances,” including attempts to mislead the process. That’s why his suspension stretched to 30 months, much longer than the standard two years. And the consequence didn’t stop there. He was removed from the UFC roster altogether—a 4-2 run, a TUF win, and still, one violation handled poorly can undo years of progress.

For a fighter like Alibi Idiris, the path back is now a year longer, a stark reminder that in the modern UFC, the fight outside the cage is just as critical as the one inside it.