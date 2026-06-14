UFC Freedom 250 Payouts: How Much Will Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Others Earn for White House Event?

On June 14th, the UFC will bring some stellar clashes to the White House in a once-in-a-lifetime event dubbed “UFC Freedom 250.” For the spectacle, the promotion is reportedly splurging over $60 million in total. Well, it’s not hard to imagine that a large chunk of that budget went into putting together the blockbuster matchups scheduled for the historic show.

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So, before the UFC White House event takes place this weekend, let’s take a look at how much Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje, and other stars on the card are expected to earn for putting on a night of unforgettable fights under the brightest lights the sport has ever seen.

UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Ciryl Gane payouts

After becoming a champion, Ilia Topuria has found himself among the UFC’s top-paid athletes on the current roster. The promotion reportedly paid the Georgian-Spaniard over $2 million flat-rate for his featherweight title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308. Following that, he reportedly earned $3.9 million to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. In that case, it’s not hard to imagine that Topuria could be bagging well over $5 million for facing Justin Gaethje in the UFC Freedom 250 main event.

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On the flipside, the Arizona native isn’t doing too bad either. Though the two-time interim champion has never revealed details about his UFC purse, Justin Gaethje’s reported payout is believed to be $1.5-$2.5 million as base pay. That said, even though Topuria and Gaethje are earning very decent amounts, they aren’t remotely close to Alex Pereira’s reported figure.

In a recent interview, Daniel Cormier revealed that Pereira is the only fighter on the White House card expected to earn a whopping $10 million. With that in mind, the former two-division champion is reportedly making more than Topuria and Gaethje’s purses combined despite being in the co-main event.

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On the other hand, Ciryl Gane’s rumored purse against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 was somewhere around $800,000 to $1 million, so it’s likely that he would receive at least a few hundred thousand dollars more to fight Pereira on such a massive stage.

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Now, after breaking down the main and co-main event payouts, let’s find out what the other fighters on the card could be earning for this historic event.

White House event: Other fighters’ payouts

At the UFC Freedom 250 card, Sean O’Malley is also one of the most well-known American stars. The former bantamweight champion earned millions while ruling the division. However, since losing the crown, ‘Suga’ could be looking at a payout in the range of $850K to $950K.

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As for Sean’s opponent, Aiemann Zahabi’s payouts are not widely known, but the Canadian could receive a healthy $300K paycheck for fighting a former champion. Then come two heavyweights, Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis. Recently, Hokit revealed in a social media tirade against Alex Pereira that he signed an eight-fight deal with the UFC.

Though he didn’t reveal the financial details, Hokit could very well earn around $300K-$400K as a top-five UFC heavyweight. For his part, Derrick Lewis has remained one of the UFC’s most reliable stars and has reportedly earned around $300K-$350K in recent appearances. So, he could definitely be making a similar amount here.

An unranked middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus is also scheduled for the event. Nickal reportedly earned only $38K against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines, and there isn’t much information available regarding Daukaus’ payouts. In that regard, both fighters could surpass the $100K mark for this historic event, with Nickal likely earning more given his larger profile.

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Another stellar lightweight showdown will take place between Michael Chandler and Mauricio Ruffy. While Chandler’s payout could reach up to half a million dollars based on his previous purses, the Brazilian’s earnings could be capped at around $200K.

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Lastly, former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes reportedly bagged nearly $800K for his second fight against Alexander Volkanovski. But since he came up short against the Aussie once again in Sydney, Lopes could be facing a noticeable reduction in pay and may earn a still-respectable $600K. His opponent, Steve Garcia, could also receive a base purse in the $150K-$200K range.

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Dana White recently announced that the Fight of the Night bonus for UFC Freedom 250 would be a whopping $400K per fighter instead of the regular $100K, thanks to Liberty Financial sponsoring part of the bonus. Also, the two Performance of the Night bonuses would be worth $425K each. At a glance, those incentives look lucrative enough to encourage the fighters to deliver some truly highlight-worthy performances.