UFC Heavyweight Breaks Silence After Getting Court Verdict on Altercation With Wife

After an alleged ugly altercation with his wife, Florida police arrested Jairzinho Rozenstruik on charges of a third-degree felony, misdemeanor, and battery in January. Following the arrest, the Surinamese fighter spent over two months in immigration custody. For two months, Rozenstruik sat in immigration custody facing a felony charge. Now, with the court’s verdict, the fighter has finally broken his silence, but perhaps not in the way fans expected.

On his 38th birthday, the former UFC fighter decided to address his fans, thanking everyone for the support while speaking about being resilient during a tough time.

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“Happy Birthday to me🎉🎂 It takes real strength to go through difficult times and still be standing strong,” Rozenstruik wrote on X. “The fact that I’m, celebrating another year, says a lot about my resilience. Every challenge I faced helped shape the person I am today and that’s something worth being proud of. 💪✨

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I appreciate how far I’ve come, the lessons I learned, and the new opportunities ahead. More wins 🏆Good health ❤️. Great memories with people I care about and an even better year ahead,” he added.

For context, TMZ was the first to report that the District Attorney’s office dropped the charges against Jairzinho Rozenstruik due to a lack of communication from his partner, who had alleged that he got out of control during an argument. But now, the ex-UFC fighter’s wife appears to be content with how the verdict turned out, as she had sent a letter to the court requesting that all charges against the Surinamese fighter be dropped.

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“We have 1 child together, who’s 4 years old, we do reside together as a family, with no issues,” the letter read, according to MMA Junkie. “He’s in fact an incredible amazing father and husband. I’m not in fear of my life, I’m not in any danger at all. I will (ask) that this court drops all of the charges against Mr. Rozenstruik and/or to at least allow him to have non-violent contact between myself and him.”

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Alongside the court dropping Rozenstruik’s legal charges, fans also saw UFC legend Cain Velasquez released from prison last month, though on parole. Now, as everything seems to be all right for now in terms of ‘Bigi Boy’s legal troubles, he will look to resume his career soon, and there’s also a chance that Rozenstruik might end up making a return to the UFC once again.

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Jairzinho Rozenstruik might end up in the UFC once again

Last year, the UFC fired Jairzinho Rozenstruik after a lackluster showing against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia, surprising the entire MMA world. But after getting released from Dana White’s promotion, ‘Bigi Boy’ quickly found a home in Dirty Boxing and soon became the heavyweight champion. The Surinamese fighter displayed impressive boxing skills, and he might just get a call from Hunter Campbell soon.

Currently, the heavyweight division’s sorry state has become a hot topic, with the UFC giving Tai Tuivasa another chance to compete at the Perth Fight Night event despite the Aussie being on a six-fight losing streak. Moreover, former UFC heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem also pointed out deficiencies in the current heavyweight division.

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So, with all the problems surrounding the roster, the UFC might call their veteran fighter back once again. Rozenstruik’s legal situation is cleared for now, and a few victories in the Dirty Boxing Championship could open the gates to the UFC once more.

That said, will Jairzinho Rozenstruik actually return to the UFC, or fight under another promotion like Netflix? Let us know in the comments section below.