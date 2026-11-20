Currently, a Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit rematch is the most sought-after heavyweight bout the UFC could book. Both produced a record-breaking showdown in the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden, with the Frenchman ultimately retaining the undisputed belt via unanimous decision. Naturally, fans want to see them collide once again, expecting another banger. Gane’s team finally has an update on a rematch with Hokit, but matching them up again seems to be a far more complicated task for the promotion.

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In a recent podcast with RMC Sport, the Frenchman’s head coach, Fernand Lopez, stated that the UFC is facing an ethical problem involving Tom Aspinall, which he identified as the biggest constraint on a Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit rematch.

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“I think UFC has two problems,” Lopez said. “They want to run it back with Hokit, but they have an ethics problem. They promised Tom (Aspinall) something. In my opinion, it’s between Tom and Hokit; that’s what I think today.”

Lopez’s words suggest that the UFC is interested in a rematch between Gane and Hokit. However, the MMA Factory co-founder hinted that the promotion has already made a promise to Aspinall that stands in the way of the matchup.

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Though Gane’s coach did not go into detail, it seems he alluded to the UFC allegedly offering the Englishman a title shot next.

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

This is the first time someone from Gane’s team has shared such a major update, and it may very well be the case. However, it is worth noting that the UFC hasn’t publicly confirmed giving Aspinall a title shot once he returns to competition.

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At the UFC 334 post-fight press conference, reporters asked Dana White about a possible rematch between Gane and Hokit after ‘The Incredible Hok’ demanded an immediate shot at the champion.

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As usual, the head honcho didn’t provide a clear answer and merely said he respected the Californian for showing so much heart. Soon, the questions shifted to Aspinall’s involvement, and the UFC CEO had a response on that front.

“Our deal with him is, when you’re ready, call us,” White said.

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This suggests Aspinall hasn’t contacted the UFC about his comeback after vacating the heavyweight title in mid-September, following prolonged inactivity caused by an eye injury he suffered at UFC 321 in October, 2025.

However, the former UFC heavyweight champion has recently indicated he is preparing for a comeback.

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Aspinall shared some pictures on Instagram of himself training in the gym, which prompted fans to ask whether he is nearing a return. The Manchester-based fighter replied to one of them and revealed that he is awaiting “Further tests late January.”

Can Aspinall finally return once his tests are done? Only time will tell. But it seems he could land a championship opportunity if he stages a comeback in early or mid 2027. Going by Lopez’s update, Aspinall’s involvement will push Ciryl Gane’s rematch with Josh Hokit to the back burner.

Still, there is another possibility that could reshape the heavyweight division, and Gane’s coach has weighed in on it as well.

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Ciryl Gane’s coach provides further insight into heavyweight title scenario

Another intriguing heavyweight matchup between Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich is all set to take place in the UFC 335 co-main event on December 12. The winner of this fight would move closer to challenging the champion. Gane’s coach has reflected on the significance of this fight and on whether the UFC would offer the victor a shot at the belt.

Right after Lopez addressed the Gane vs. Hokit rematch, the podcast’s host asked whether Sergei Pavlovich could find himself facing the Frenchman if he beats Pereira next month. In response, Lopez downplayed the promotion’s interest.

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“That’s secondary,” Lopez added. “They won’t say it, but this is how it is.”

As per Gane’s coach, the UFC is not particularly thrilled about Pavlovich contesting for the championship belt. The Russian may make his case to fight for the belt, but the UFC also has more lucrative matchups for the champion, like Hokit and an Aspinall rematch, which the promotion would prefer to explore.

However, if Alex Pereira manages to win, the UFC would be interested in booking a UFC White House rematch. There is a lot of controversy surrounding that fight, and the promotion would likely seize on it.

Still, among all of those possibilities, it seems a Ciryl Gane vs. Tom Aspinall rematch is the most likely outcome if the former champion manages to come back in time.