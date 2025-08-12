brand-logo
UFC Heavyweight Champion Concedes Defeat to Ilia Topuria After Dana White Strips "Stars" of PPV Points

Biplob Chakraborty

Aug 11, 2025 | 11:04 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The UFC and Dana White‘s announcement of its new $.7 billion for 7 years with Paramount+ has already sparked a wave of opinions. Fans are thrilled at the idea of no longer needing to buy a separate PPV to watch fights. As one Paramount+ subscription will cover it all. However, the change doesn’t kick in until 2026, after the UFC’s deal with ESPN wraps up this December. 

So, it’s good news for the fans. But, for fighters, especially champions, the shift raises questions about whether this move will truly work in their favor. Tom Aspinall shared his reaction to the historic deal on The Ariel Helwani Show. The heavyweight champion seemed caught off guard, admitting he had no idea such a massive change had been made. But once he learned that the UFC would scrap PPV points for fighters, the Brit responded with genuine confusion.

“Well, that’s amazing news. When does that come into play? Or is it amazing news just for guys getting PPV points, like yours truly?” Aspinall asked. Helwani pushed back with curiosity, wanting to know what the champ thought about losing PPV points for his bouts in 2026, saying, “This is it, Tom — that’s what I wanted to ask you.”

Aspinall admitted on the Ariel Helwani show. “This is absolutely breaking news to me. I’ve got no idea. Guys like Ilia Topuria and others are the established PPV stars. I’m not really a PPV star yet. I’ve fought on PPVs a couple of times, but I’m not selling millions of buys — though I intend to! So how does that work? I don’t know.”

Here, Aspinall humbly compared himself and sort of admitted loss to Ilia Topuria in a star power comparison, who many now view as the UFC’s biggest draw! Especially after his knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to claim double gold. Still, the reality is that neither man will receive extra PPV payouts for headlining marquee events once the new model begins in 2026.

article-image

via Imago

Next year, the UFC will step into a whole new era under its fresh broadcasting partner. Beyond that, one of the biggest events in UFC history is projected for July 4th, 2026! An American Independence Day spectacle that Dana White himself has hinted could be unforgettable under a new era of broadcasting fights.  

Dana White hints at even bigger UFC White House following historic Paramount deal 

Along with the ups and downs, the $1.1 billion-per-year UFC deal with Paramount+ and CBS (linear TV) has brought to the table, it has undeniably sparked a fresh wave of intrigue. What will the fights look like? More importantly, how will this shift impact the UFC’s most coveted White House event — the one generating intense buzz already?

Dana White has offered a glimpse into how the American Independence Day card could become even grander after the promotion reached this historic milestone. During a CBS interview, the UFC boss revealed, “We’re talking about doing a fight at the White House. Next year, on the 4th of July, America’s 240th anniversary. So, imagine a massive fight on the lawn of the White House on CBS!”

White’s excitement about what 2026 holds was unmistakable. With Conor McGregor also back in the UFC’s anti-doping pool, the coming year is shaping up to surpass 2025 in fan anticipation and star power. That said, questions remain about whether fighters and champions will see a significant increase in base pay now that the PPV model is scrapped. 

So, what do you think about the UFC siding with Paramount for their future? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

