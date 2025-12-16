UFC Heavyweight Highlights Alex Pereira Pressure on Dana White After White House Plan Denied

Jon Jones is desperate to land a spot on the UFC White House card. He’s been looking for a “legacy fight” and wants to butt heads against 2-time light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ also expressed an interest in fighting the consensus UFC GOAT, but Dana White’s insistence on not taking a chance on Jones has Pereira believing that the matchup will never happen.

There is a lot of pressure on Dana White to deliver at UFC White House. The one-off Sphere PPV last year did not live up to the hype as the venue overshadowed the fight card. Now, heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has come out to claim that there is another pressure on the CEO when it comes to handling the career of Alex Pereira.

Curtis Blaydes says the clock is louder than the competition

In less than half a decade in the UFC, Alex Pereira has undoubtedly become one of the needle movers in Dana White’s promotion. He has lost just twice in UFC and won two divisional titles in record time. But every story comes to an end, and at 38 years old, ‘Poatan’ doesn’t appear to have many chapters left in his career, which the UFC CEO is aware of, according to Curtis Blaydes.

During an interview, ‘Razor’ made an interesting statement. The former heavyweight title contender claims that Dana White and Co. are working to make sure Alex Pereira moves up in the weight class so that they can get the most out of him while he’s still operating at the highest level.

“I think there’s a pressure to get Pereira in heavyweight because he’s getting older. They probably want to get the value out of him,” Curtis Blaydes told ‘Home of Fight.

Alex Pereira has expressed his wish to become the first three-division champion and win the heavyweight title. But then again, Curtis Blaydes’ statements contradict what Dana White had to say about the double champion after he reclaimed his light heavyweight throne.

UFC CEO claimed Pereira has a lot of matchups at 205 lbs

Alex Pereira has defended his light heavyweight title three times so far, which is not enough when it comes to making sure the champion has cleared the division. Contenders like Carlos Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka are knocking at the door for a title shot, and Dana White seemed to understand that when he addressed the media after UFC 320.

“They were telling me, ‘We want to fight at heavyweight.’ I said, ‘Uh, how about you win tonight, and then we can talk about heavyweight.’ I don’t know. There are still fights here in this division, but we’ll see,” Dana White said about Alex Pereira.

In that statement, Dana White did leave the door open regarding a possible jump for Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division, which makes us wonder. Why is he hesitant about booking him against Jon Jones at the White House, which could be the biggest fight in MMA’s history? This could be a promotional tactic from the CEO, but we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out in the months to come.

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.