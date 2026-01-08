UFC Heavyweight Roster on Alert as Another NCAA Champ Follows Gable Steveson Into MMA

Minnesota’s NCAA wrestling roots are now producing another MMA prospect. Last year, two-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson successfully made the jump to MMA. While Steveson’s UFC heavyweight dream is still on the horizon, his home state looks set to deliver the next MMA star.

24-year-old Daniel Kerkvliet, a Penn State folkstyle wrestler and NCAA champion renowned for his elite wrestling and top-level grappling, is now turning his skills toward finishing opponents inside the cage. Trained under Cael Sanderson, Kerkvliet won four Minnesota state titles before college and capped his collegiate career with a 92-13 record, earning five All-American honors.

Recently, Daniel Kerkvliet signed with management company Sucker Punch Entertainment. “Excited to announce that Penn State NCAA champion @danielkerkvliet is represented. Greg will be pursuing a World and Olympic team as he transitions into MMA this year… the impact will be immediate,” wrote Sucker Punch Entertainment CEO Brian Butler on X, announcing Kerkvliet’s addition to their roster.

Over the years, Sucker Punch Entertainment has represented top fighters like Jamahal Hill and Rose Namajunas, and now, with Kerkvliet joining their roster, he is gearing up to make his mark in MMA.

Beyond that, Daniel Kerkvliet has built a resume that goes well beyond the NCAA and regional circuits. He captured Big Ten titles and, along the way, represented the United States at the World Championships, earning him the nickname “baddest dude in college wrestling” from UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

NCAA rivals of Daniel Kerkvliet hint at stepping into MMA

Over the years, Daniel Kerkvliet defeated top-level opponents such as Gable Steveson, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Mason Parris, clearly showcasing the depth and quality of his competitive experience. Along the way, he also competed at the Craig Jones Invitational, where BJJ champion Fellipe Andrew beat him in the opening round by decision.

Last year’s NCAA champion Wyatt Hendrickson, apart from Steveson and Kerkvliet, had already hinted at a potential MMA future. Notably, at the NCAA finals, Hendrickson pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history by defeating Olympian Gable Steveson. Now, 24-year-old Hendrickson focuses on securing a spot for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, though he could still pursue MMA.

“I love MMA, I love everything about it,” Hendrickson said on the Ariel Helwani Show. “One thing that is on my mind is I love punching people in the face, but obviously getting punched in the face sucks, getting hit in the head. I do have a little history with some concussions, and there might be some caution there, but I really think I need to get some gloves on and see how it feels.”

Wyatt Hendrickson also admitted that taking hits to the head and face challenges him, given his history with concussions. Even if he continues serving in the Air Force alongside the UFC, the heavyweight division is starting to see a brighter future as it struggles these days.

Fighters like Gable Steveson, Daniel Kerkvliet, and Wyatt Hendrickson are already making their presence felt. What do you think of these rising stars? Share your thoughts below.