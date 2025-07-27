UFC Hofer Clashes With Harvard Scientists & Interstellar Aliens Over Internet Hoax All in One Day

A provocative new study from a select group of scientists has sparked concern, indicating that a mysterious object from the depths of space might be a “hostile” alien spacecraft headed toward Earth this November. A paper released on July 16 through the preprint server arXiv carries a stark warning from researchers: if their theory holds up, the implications for humanity could be catastrophic, as reported by South West News Service. Designated as 3I/ATLAS, this enigmatic object made its debut on July 1, racing toward the sun at an astonishing speed exceeding 130,000 miles per hour, as reported by Live Science.

Just a day after its discovery, scientists confirmed it as an interstellar object—one that came from beyond our solar system. Initial observations suggest this could be a colossal comet, potentially reaching up to 15 miles in width—surpassing the size of Manhattan itself. In their new paper, the trio of scientists presents a bold theory—claiming that the object might be a cleverly disguised piece of alien surveillance technology. Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard astrophysicist, stands at the forefront of the new study, drawing significant attention for his bold theories linking interstellar objects to the possibility of alien life.

Loeb previously stirred controversy in 2017. He proposed that ʻOumuamua—the first known object to pass through our solar system from another star—might actually be an artificial reconnaissance probe sent by an advanced extraterrestrial civilization. If Loeb’s theory proves true, the impact could be nothing short of catastrophic. Even a lone alien strike could send shockwaves through every corner of our world—crippling supply chains, triggering financial market turmoil, and forcing governments to shift their focus and resources toward defense systems and space surveillance. But it seems UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum is ready to take on the challenge head-on.

Gastelum took to his X account to respond to all the claims in his own style and rubbished all the claims. He tweeted, “I thought they were able to travel light speed? Or even teleport? But it’ll take them months to get here? Make it make sense!!” The 33-year-old is also ready to fight the ‘Aliens’ if they attack and further tweeted, “I say bring it on, I’ll be waiting!”. At the moment, all these theories are yet to be proved, and many are hoping none of them is true. But can such kind of incident really happen in the months to come? And what can be done to prevent it? Let us find out about it below.

How can the scientists help us if such an incident takes place in 2025?

3I/ATLAS might just be a benign, naturally occurring object—potentially debunking Loeb's sensational theory. If that's the case, it would still represent a significant victory for science. Researchers will uncover rare and valuable insights into interstellar bodies, driving a deeper understanding of the universe beyond our solar system. NASA and observatories worldwide are actively monitoring the object, gearing up for more detailed observations as it draws near—expected by late October or early November.

No matter the outcome, it’s set to impact how the public views alien theories and will determine the direction of future investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). With November 2025 on the horizon, taking decisive action is more crucial than ever. Scientists are intensifying their efforts to monitor 3I/ATLAS, deploying powerful instruments such as the Atacama Large Millimeter Array and the soon-to-be-operational Vera C. Rubin Observatory. Governments must prioritize boosting investment in space surveillance, but they will face political and budgetary hurdles that could impede progress.

The public must stay sharp and informed by turning to credible sources like NASA, the European Space Agency, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Don’t get caught up in alarmist headlines or online speculation; stay focused on the facts. The public must prioritize staying informed and refuse to succumb to fear. Should an extraterrestrial threat be confirmed, we would activate established emergency protocols without hesitation.

For now, no credible evidence points to any imminent danger. The next three months will reveal crucial insights as scientists dive deeper into their study of 3I/ATLAS. It’s uncertain whether this will become a pivotal moment that reshapes history or just another fleeting episode in the ongoing scientific discourse. What’s your take on the assertions put forth by scientists? Share your thoughts in the comments below.