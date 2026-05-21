UFC HOFer’s Wife Files for Divorce Weeks Before Court Verdict in Felony Arrest

Diego Sanchez is now dealing with another major personal setback following his high-profile criminal arrest earlier this year. According to TMZ, the former UFC title challenger and Hall of Famer officially divorced his wife, Teresa Tapia, just weeks before avoiding prison in his criminal case.

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According to court filings, Tapia filed for divorce on February 16, 2026, citing “irreconcilable differences” and stating that reconciliation wasn’t possible. The couple had only been married since December 2024, but the document revealed they had been living separately since April 2025.

Both parties reportedly agreed to waive spousal support and claimed there was no shared property or debt to divide. Speaking to TMZ afterward, Teresa Tapia suggested the former UFC fighter’s personal struggles played a major role in the collapse of the marriage.

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“Diego had moved out of our home 6 months prior to our divorce,” she said. “I was very patient and continued to try and help him through his problems. I felt I had no choice but to end the marriage. I wish Diego the best in life.

“I will always have love for him, and I will always continue to be a supporter of his. I hope one day he will realize who was actually there to help him. I will continue to love his daughter Deijah. I’m always a phone call away for her; she is such a blessing and deserves the world.”

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The divorce news arrives only months after Sanchez found himself at the center of a serious criminal case in Albuquerque.

All about Diego Sanchez’s ‘Nightmare’ legal situation

On July 19, 2025, ‘Nightmare’ was accused of firing a gun from a moving car near an incident scene on Interstate 40. According to police documents, cops stopped the Jeep Gladiator the 44-year-old was riding in and allegedly found a handgun and ammunition inside.

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Even though Diego Sanchez reportedly denied firing the gun, the driver apparently confessed to authorities that the former fighter had discharged the firearm and laughed afterward.

In March, the Hall of Famer avoided prison service after being sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 800 hours of community service. Prosecutors reportedly advocated for jail time due to the gravity of the charges involving a deadly weapon.

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The entire incident is another unpleasant chapter for one of the UFC’s most popular veterans. Diego Sanchez built a legendary career in MMA over nearly two decades, earning a 31-14 professional record and once challenging B.J. Penn for UFC lightweight gold in the UFC 107 main event.

His epic TUF 9 finale fight against Clay Guida back in 2009 was eventually inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and is still regarded by fight fans as one of the most thrilling bouts in the Dana White-led promotion’s history.

However, in recent years, Sanchez’s professional and personal life have often been overshadowed by controversy and troubling headlines. Between the criminal case and the collapse of his marriage, the former Ultimate Fighter winner appears to be facing one of the toughest periods of his life outside the cage.