UFC Honors Late Employee’s 20-Year Legacy With Hall-of-Fame Induction

The UFC has seen countless fighters, employees, and personalities shape its legacy over the years. But few left an impact quite like the late Thomas Gerbasi. The longtime UFC editorial director passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 57 after suffering a massive heart attack at his home in Staten Island, New York.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, more than seven months later, the promotion is honoring his legacy by inducting him into the UFC Hall of Fame. According to a promotional post from Saturday, the same day UFC 328 hit Newark, New Jersey, the UFC hopped on X to share the update with its fans. They revealed that Gerbasi will be inducted into the Contributor Wing of the UFC HOF.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forever immortalized,” UFC wrote on X with an image of Gerbasi. “We honor Thomas Gerbasi’s life, accomplishments, and [immeasurable] impact as the author who shaped UFC history. As UFC’s Editorial Director for over 20 years, Gerbasi will enter the UFC Hall of Fame in the Contributor Wing.”

This quickly attracted a comment from boxing promoter Lou DiBella, who claimed no one deserved the honor more than Gerbasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is wonderful news,” DiBella wrote on X. “Well earned. Tom Gerbasi was one of the good guys … the best of us. Like so many others, I miss him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Gerbasi began covering MMA around 2000 after transitioning from a background in boxing journalism. Within a few years, he had established himself as the editor of UFC.com and became one of the most respected voices in the sport. Gerbasi worked with the company for more than two decades until his passing in 2025, earning a reputation as the UFC’s “living encyclopedia” thanks to his knowledge of the sport and its history.

He was the man behind fighter profiles, bios, video game content, Topps cards, and much more. And for his exceptional work, even the UFC’s CEO had honored him, but in silence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White privately honored Thomas Gerbasi

After Gerbasi’s sudden passing last year, the combat sports world came together to honor one of its most respected voices. While many shared public tributes, UFC CEO Dana White chose a quieter gesture that deeply moved those close to Gerbasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard that Dana White bought a hundred of these books, and it’s fantastic,” Jon Anik revealed during Bruce Buffer’s podcast. “What better way to honor Thomas Gerbasi than to… buy this book and throw it on your coffee table.”

Gerbasi had recently sent Anik a copy of his latest release, Boxing: The 100 Greatest Fighters, while helping him prepare for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just hits particularly hard because of that,” Anik reflected on Gerbasi’s passing.

White’s private act of support not only honored Gerbasi’s legacy but also potentially helped support the late writer’s family during a heartbreaking time.

Having said that, Thomas Gerbasi might not be among us anymore. However, his legacy will continue to live on through his spot on the UFC Hall of Fame.