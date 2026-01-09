brand-logo
UFC Houston: Eleven Fights Added to Strickland vs. Hernandez Event

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Jan 9, 2026 | 5:22 AM MST

On February 21, UFC fans in Houston will have plenty to celebrate as the promotion rolls into town after a span of four years with another loaded Fight Night card. The buzz was already sky high with Sean Strickland vs Anthony Hernandez locked in as the middleweight headliner. Now, the UFC has poured even more fuel on the fire.

Along with the main event, the promotion had already announced a featherweight showdown between Dan Ige and Melquizael Costa. The Julianna Miller vs Carli Judice matchup was also confirmed earlier. And now, Dana White and the matchmakers have decided to turn things up a notch by unveiling 11 more fights for the card in a major announcement.

“UFC Houston: 11 new fights added to Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez event” MMA Fighting shared on X. Here’s the full list of bouts confirmed for the February 21 card at the Toyota Center.

  • Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight) (Main event) 
  • Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa (Featherweight) 
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija (Heavyweight) 
  • Michel Pereira vs. Zachary Reese (Middleweight) 
  • Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule (M-Flyweight) 
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle (Lightweight) 
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards (W-Bantamweight) 
  • Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Austin Vanderford (Welterweight) 
  • Jacobe Smith vs. Seokhyeon Ko (Welterweight) 
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal (Welterweight) 
  • Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice (W-Flyweight) 
  • Alibi Idiris vs. Ode Osbourne (M-Flyweight)  

This is a developing story… 

