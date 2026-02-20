UFC Houston: Phil Rowe Risks Losing Purse Despite Filling In on Short Notice

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC is coming to Houston after four years since its last event, and the weigh-ins for the mega Fight Night card concluded just now. With a full 14 fights on the card, a total of 28 fighters are scheduled to collide in a high-stakes lineup, and most of them hit the scale perfectly, leaving no chance of punishment. But, unfortunately, Phil Rowe might have risked losing his fight purse.

On the first crowded Fight Night card under Paramount+, Phil Rowe replaced Austin Vanderford, the husband of Paige VanZant, to face Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani at the Toyota Center. However, before the welterweight bout could take place, ‘The Fresh Prince’ weighed in at 172 pounds, missing the mark by just one pound. At first, it looked like the American fighter might have to transfer some of his purse to his opponent. However, reportedly, Rowe was given time to cut that stubborn pound once again to avoid punishment.

“#UFCHouston Weigh-in Results update: Phil Rowe is expected to weigh in again to try to hit 171. Stay tuned,” Sherdog posted on X, updating fans about the UFC Houston scenario.

Well, as Phil Rowe attempts another push to cut the weight, the risk of losing part of his purse is definitely looming. If he isn’t able to shed that final pound, chances are the UFC would still dock 20–30% of his purse and give it to the opponent, as they do in most cases of missed weight.

According to a follow-up report by MMA Junkie, Phil Rowe wasn’t able to make the welterweight limit of 171 pounds and will have to award a percentage of his fight purse to Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani. But would the UFC still cut the aforementioned amount since ‘The Fresh Prince’ took this fight on short notice? That’s yet to be revealed. However, with that weight miss, the Florida native has pulled an interesting stat for himself.

For the unfamiliar, this isn’t the first time Rowe has missed weight. The welterweight standout previously came in heavy by a bigger margin in July 2021 against Orion Cosce, tipping the scale at 173.5 pounds. Interestingly, a major coincidence happened as the Fight Night event was also headlined by Sean Strickland, who fought Uriah Hall at the UFC Apex headliner.

Now, as the 35-year-old becomes the sole blemish on an otherwise perfect weigh-in night, the main card remains intact. So, let’s take a look at what the weighing score looks like on that front.

UFC Houston main card weigh-in results

Ahead of the UFC Houston card, the fans’ eyes were locked on the weigh-ins, especially the main event. Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez carries serious title implications, so any turbulence would have been very costly for Dana White and Co. But the headliners didn’t give a single reason for concern as they hit the scale. First, ‘Tarzan’ nailed it at 185 lbs, and then ‘Fluffy’ came in at 186 lbs, just meeting the mark.

Following the headliners, the co-main event also held firm. Keeping the veteran vs. rising-star matchup intact, Geoff Neal comfortably made 170.5 lbs on the scale, while Uros Medic stopped right at the welterweight non-title fight limit of 171 lbs. But that’s not all when it comes to the banger Houston main card.

In a highly anticipated featherweight showdown, Dan Ige is all set to make his comeback against Melquizael Costa. Along with the headliners, fans expect the 145-pound clash to deliver fireworks. To make sure neither man had a weight advantage, both fighters came in at the exact same 145.5 lbs, giving the bout an official stamp.

Following is the list of the other main card fighters who successfully made weight for UFC Houston.

Heavyweight: Ante Delija (239 lbs) vs. Serghei Spivac (251.5 lbs )

Welterweight: Josiah Harrell (171 lbs) vs. Jacobe Smith (171 lbs)

Michel Pereira (186 lbs) vs. Zach Reese (185.5 lbs)

With the weigh-ins all done, what do you think about the UFC’s visit to Houston? Is the card up to the mark? Let us know in the comments section below.