UFC Houston Referees Spark Outrage After Another Stoppage Controversy: “Refs Are Blind Tonight”

UFC Houston gave Jacobe Smith his biggest moment yet. But the finish wasn’t what fans are still arguing about. It’s the extra seconds that came after it. The way Josiah Harrell was allowed to take unnecessary follow-up shots has turned a breakout performance into a debate about refereeing standards and fighter safety.

“Jacobe Smith with a brutal one. Refs are blind tonight.” Spinnin Backfist on X captured the mood perfectly by sharing a clip of the finish with the caption. On paper, the matchup was clean. Two undefeated welterweights. Two very different roads to the same cage. Smith arrived as the UFC’s polished prospect, 11–0 with finishes already in the promotion and a wrestling base sharpened under Daniel Cormier’s wing.

Harrell arrived as the comeback story. Three years earlier, he had been pulled from a UFC debut after doctors found Moyamoya, a rare brain condition that forced him into surgery to reroute blood flow and avoid a stroke. He fought his way back, went 4–0 on the regional scene, and stepped in on short notice in Houston.

The fight itself was lopsided once it hit the mat. Smith stuffed Harrell’s early shot, chewed up his lead leg with kicks, then reversed position when Harrell briefly found top control. From side control, Smith unloaded elbows that shut Harrell off. The issue wasn’t the stoppage. It was the delay. Referee Kerry Hatley stepped in late, and Smith landed several extra shots before being physically pushed away.

“That was a super late stoppage from Kerry Hatley,” commentator Jon Anik exclaimed during the broadcast, “It is the referee’s job, not the fighter’s job, to stop the fight. You see Hatley’s frustration, but he was sort of the man in error.”

That context matters because this wasn’t the only rough stoppage at UFC Houston. Earlier, Joselyne Edwards finished Nora Cornolle after a slam and follow-up shots that left Cornolle dazed before the referee allowed the fight to continue. Two fights. Two moments where the ref hesitated. That’s why the clip of Josiah Harrell taking unanswered blows spread so fast.

UFC Houston referees face massive backlash from the fans for controversial stoppages

One fan wrote, “Brain surgery 2 years ago, these refs are altering lives.” This reaction is about risk tolerance. Josiah Harrell’s condition has always added weight to every exchange he takes. Even if the surgery cleared him to compete, the margin for error feels smaller. Fans aren’t asking refs to protect records. They’re asking refs to protect futures.

Another wrote, “idk why commentary is acting like the ref didnt have 2 hands in front of jacobe and he was still throwing.” There’s frustration here with how chaos looks in real time. Once a ref steps in, fighters are trained to stop, but it isn’t a switch you flip instantly, especially in a scramble. The broadcast later clarified that the responsibility sits with the official, not the fighter. But it still looks bad.

Someone else pointed out, “Great reversal from the TD and the absolutely brutal ground and pound. Gotta stop that one sooner.” This reaction nails the dual reality. Jacobe Smith did everything right as a fighter. He defended, reversed, and finished with urgency. That’s what the UFC wants from a prospect. The criticism isn’t about the skill. It’s about the timing of the intervention. You can praise the sequence and still say the ref waited too long. Both can be true.

The reactions continued as another fan chimed in with, “Definitely threw a few punches when he was grabbed by the ref for sure.” That moment is what fueled the anger. Once the ref makes contact, the expectation is that the sequence ends. It didn’t. Again, that falls back on positioning and decisiveness. When refs hesitate, fighters fill the space. Smith did what fighters do until they’re physically separated. The problem is that separation came late.

A more balanced take came from this fan who wrote, “Jacobe Smith is the real deal, but that stoppage was tough to watch. Harrell was out 3-4 shots before the ref stepped in. 12-0 and a call out to Kevin Holland? Smith is moving fast.” Smith’s ceiling is obvious. Three UFC fights, three finishes. The Kevin Holland callout shows confidence and momentum. But moments like this complicate the hype. When a prospect’s highlight includes unnecessary damage to a vulnerable opponent, the conversation shifts. Not away from his talent, but toward the system around him.

The UFC Houston card will move on. Smith’s undefeated run will keep climbing. Harrell will recover and recalibrate. But officiating nights like this linger. Two late stoppages on one card don’t just bruise confidence in the refs. They shake trust in the safety net that fighters depend on when everything goes wrong in a hurry.