Ciryl Gane just gave his fans a much-needed scare after his brutal UFC 334 title defense against Josh Hokit. The heavyweight champion was rushed to the hospital after five hard-fought rounds, leaving plenty of questions about whether the punishment he took had caught up with him. Thankfully, ‘Bon Gamin’ has now broken his silence with a reassuring medical update, and it sounds like fans can breathe easy.

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“Hi guys, this is Ciryl Gan aka Bon Gamin. Everything is fine to begin with,” he said in his native French in a video shared to his Instagram Story. “Yes, you heard the hospital and all that, but it’s normal.

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“When we go to war, we are obliged to go to the hospital to do checkups to make sure everything is okay. So everything is fine.”

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

Both Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit were taken to a local hospital after the UFC 334 main event to undergo precautionary CT scans on their heads and faces. The Frenchman’s trip to the hospital also meant he missed the post-fight press conference, leaving fans with no choice but to wait and wonder how badly the heavyweight champion had been hurt.

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Thankfully, ‘Bon Gamin’ eventually put those concerns to rest. He reassured everyone that there was nothing serious to worry about and took the opportunity to thank fans for all the messages and support he received after the fight.

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“Thank you also, thank you for all your messages,” the champion added. “Thank you to all those who write me, etc. Thank you for the support before and after. It was a beautiful war. We showed beautiful things.”

“There are good things in the world; the important thing is that we came home with the victory despite everything.”

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Despite the punishment he just went through, Ciryl Gane doesn’t sound like a man planning to stay away from the gym for too long. The heavyweight champion knows he needs some time to recover, but he’s already looking ahead to his next challenge.

“And therefore now time to rest,” he said. “Then we’ll go back to training soon. We will get ready for the next step. It’s not over. We are together. Thank you very much, everyone.”

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The medical update is obviously a huge relief for the Frenchman’s supporters, especially after the kind of fight he just had with Josh Hokit. The American came out swinging from the opening bell, constantly marching forward with wild combinations and refusing to give the champion much room to breathe.

Things got even more interesting by the third round, when Ciryl Gane started to show signs of fatigue. But when the championship rounds arrived, ‘Bon Gamin’ dug deep. He fended off several nasty takedown attempts from Hokit before finding his range and landing the heavier shots that finally started to slow the American down.

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That grit ended up making all the difference. The judges gave Gane a 48-47 unanimous decision, allowing him to retain the title and successfully complete his first defense. And considering the chaos inside the Octagon, it was only fitting that both men walked away with a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Josh Hokit, meanwhile, looked like he had been through an entirely different level of hell by the time the fight was over. The American absorbed 237 significant strikes and nearly 300 total shots before eventually being taken to the hospital alongside Ciryl Gane.

And things got even worse after an accidental eye poke from ‘Bon Gamin’ left ‘The Incredible Hok’ dealing with some serious swelling around his left eye. According to the American, the damage was so bad that he was seeing triple for much of the fight.

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“I saw triple the whole fight. But f— it,” Hokit wrote on Instagram.

So, the Frenchman has avoided the unwanted lengthy layoff that many feared after such a brutal fight, like back when he fractured the third metacarpal in his right hand during his knockout win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris back in 2022. Now that Ciryl Gane is healthy and already talking about getting back to training, the big question is obvious: Who’s next for the heavyweight champion?

Ciryl Gane has a long list of opponents waiting for an opportunity

Ciryl Gane won’t exactly be short on options when it’s time to pick his next challenger. And unsurprisingly, Josh Hokit is already making the loudest case for an immediate rematch after their messy UFC 334 showdown.

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The 29-year-old hasn’t been shy about making his feelings known. Hokit has repeatedly accused ‘Bon Gamin’ of backing away from him after the eye poke and insists the incident completely changed the fight for him. Now, he’s pushing hard for the UFC to run it back and give him a chance to settle the score.

Still, Dana White probably won’t be rushing to book a rematch. That’s where Alexander Volkov comes in. The 6-foot-7 Russian has already lost to Ciryl Gane twice, but his last defeat was anything but convincing.

‘Drago’ dropped a controversial split decision against the Frenchman, and plenty of people watching felt he had done enough to get his hand raised, including the CEO who consoled the Russian in the moments after the decision.

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“You got f—–,” Dana White said repeatedly. “I don’t know what we’ll do, but we will try to make it right. I have no idea. The whole f—-— arena thought he won the fight. They f—-d that one up real bad.

“I will talk to you in a little while; I apologise.”

More importantly, Volkov isn’t just living off that close loss. He’s been on a serious run since then, putting together three straight wins and building a pretty strong case for another shot at the heavyweight gold. If Ciryl Gane needs a fresh challenger, Volkov has certainly done enough to put himself near the front of the line.

And then there’s the Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich fight at UFC 335. Whoever walks out with the win could instantly find themselves in the heavyweight title conversation, especially if the UFC decides to shake things up at the top of the division.

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Tom Aspinall is another name that could make things very interesting down the line. The former champion was forced out of his UFC 321 no-contest against Gane in October 2025 after suffering an eye injury that required surgeries to fix and had to vacate the title after about 11 months on the sidelines.

If the Briton makes a full recovery and gets back to his best, it’s hard to ignore his claim for another crack at the belt. For now, though, Ciryl Gane has more important things to worry about than picking his next opponent.

‘Bon Gamin’ needs to let his body recover after that five-round war with Hokit. The good news is that his latest update suggests the champion is healthy, already thinking about getting back in the gym, and has no shortage of potential challengers waiting for him when he does.