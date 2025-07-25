UFC Icon Chael Sonnen Seeks Major Life Update From Breast Cancer Survivor

Chael Sonnen may be the most notorious trash talker the sport has ever seen, but there’s no denying that ‘The American Gangster’ was a master entertainer who always went the extra mile for the fans. While Conor McGregor brought the swagger, Sonnen perfected the villain persona, yet behind the bravado, he’s anything but heartless. Years after hanging up the gloves, Sonnen still remembers his biggest fan as she bravely battles cancer.

Sonnen had many fans at the peak of his career, but even after all these years, there’s still someone who considers him the greatest thing to ever happen in the UFC, his biggest supporter, Alaina Danielle. So, why are we discussing their friendship now? Well, it’s because Sonnen has recently been asking about her health. Taking to his X handle, Sonner asked her, “How’s life?” Responding to Sonnen, Danielle, who was suffering from breast cancer, stated, “Good. How are you? I’m going back to school to finish my Nurse Practitioner and Doctorate next month.”

Well, that’s not all, Sonnen then added, “That’s so cool. Good for you. I talked to Alan last week. He was at SLAP, though oddly didn’t tell me until near the end.” The conversation sparks some interest in the minds of the MMA fans. Do they know each other from their childhood? Well, their conversation does seem like they have known each other for a long time.

A little digging into Chael Sonnen‘s X handle revealed that he had been casually chatting with the fan as far back as 2013. In one instance, when she asked him to bring back a souvenir from a UFC event, Sonnen playfully replied, “@alaina_danielle ok. I’m wearing it now. @LukeBarnatt Team shirt. Remind me, and don’t tell Lexi!” The UFC Hall of Famer has been supporting her cancer journey from the very beginning, consistently posting about it since 2013.

So, are they childhood friends or colleagues? We don’t know, but we do know for a fact that Sonner does share a special bond with his fan. Apart from that, Sonnen has been a huge supporter of treatment for breast cancer.

Chael Sonnen’s crusade against breast cancer

Despite his ‘gangster’ persona, Chael Sonnen has always had a soft spot for people battling cancer. He has consistently advocated for the betterment of cancer patients. Back in 2021, when the UFC partnered with the Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, he was the first to share the news and urged people to learn about the organization and support their cause.

In addition, last year, Chael Sonnen shared a GoFundMe link for a woman battling breast cancer and wrote, “Will you guys please share? You don’t have to donate, but there’s one treatment, and getting the word around gives her a fighting chance.” When he was a coach on The Ultimate Fighter: Brasil 3, he autographed the football used in the show. The item was later donated to his fan club in Brazil, which then turned it into a solidarity auction for the benefit of a pediatric cancer institution serving over 300 children.

Chael Sonnen has made a name for himself in the realm of MMA, and even years after his retirement, he continues to serve the sport. Through his massive fan following, he has supported individuals in their battles against cancer. Despite being known as a villain in the UFC, Sonnen has certainly acted as a hero in real life.