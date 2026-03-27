UFC Insider Breaks Silence on Recent Slump to Validate Growing Fan Frustration

The growing chorus of fan frustration over the UFC’s matchmaking just got a major validator from inside the house. In the last few months, the UFC has drawn increasing scrutiny from MMA fans over its matchmaking and a run of underwhelming fight cards. Recent cards with a lack of action, like UFC London and UFC 326, have further intensified that chorus. Now, a longtime UFC insider has stepped in and echoed what many fans have been ranting about on Twitter and other public forums.

A few days ago, UFC commentator Jon Anik hosted veteran coach Ray Longo on his podcast to discuss various topics in MMA. During the conversation, Longo openly criticized the declining quality of UFC cards, calling them “weaker” and “not captivating” despite being an MMA fan. The longtime UFC commentator initially tried to defend the promotion, but he couldn’t push back much further.

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UFC insider agrees ‘it hasn’t been a great few weeks’

“I think a lot of people feel that way,” Jon Anik told Ray Longo. “And even when you think about this UFC podcast… we’re not talking about [UFC London prelims]… Because it’s not largely compelling. 41 UFC live events times 13 fights. It’s 533 UFC fights a year, not to mention the Contender Series and everything else. It’s a lot to continuously ask to hit triples and home runs. Sometimes there’s ebbs and flows.

“I can’t wait to just scream through my neck at UFC 327 in a few weeks. I can have an honest conversation like this and tell you that I’m gonna put my promotional best foot forward in a couple of weeks. We have a tremendous card, and we’re gonna blow it out, and I can’t wait for that. But, yeah, it hasn’t been a great few weeks to be sure.”

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Jon Anik’s acknowledgement carries real weight, as he has witnessed the UFC evolve over the past decade into the world’s biggest mixed martial arts stage. However, the promotion hasn’t delivered the level of quality fans expect lately.

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Take last week’s UFC London card, for example, where the three-round “lackluster” clash between Michael Page and Sam Patterson drew heavy criticism. Across the full 15 minutes, the fighters landed fewer than 40 significant strikes, and neither showed much interest in engaging.

Moreover, Dana White, frustrated by the bout, left mid-fight and did not return. He later called it a “bad fight” during the post-fight press conference. The main event also drew criticism for its slow pace.

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Even UFC 326, headlined by Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira on March 7, drew sharp criticism for being the most “boring” BMF title fight ever. It even invited boos from the crowd, prompting Joe Rogan to call the fans “casuals” during the live broadcast.

Looking ahead, the UFC has lined up a busy slate of events. However, the promotion still struggles to consistently meet expectations. Even the upcoming White House event, also billed as “UFC Freedom 250,” has already drawn criticism for its lineup. In the same conversation, veteran coach Ray Longo echoed the growing frustration among fans.

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Veteran coach slams White House card over disappointing lineup

In the UFC-Paramount era, a bigger question continues to surface: Does the promotion truly consider what fans want? Right now, it doesn’t appear so. Based on recent fight cards, Dana White has heavily promoted the upcoming UFC White House event as the biggest show of the year, but the matchups haven’t met fan expectations. Moreover, veteran coach Ray Longo also voiced his frustration.

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“Those fights on the White House card,” Longo said. “You can’t tell me anybody gives a sh-t. The way we come up with these matchups.”

Initially, fans expected a stacked lineup, including potential blockbuster fights like Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones. Many also expected Conor McGregor to return. However, when White revealed the official card, it failed to meet those expectations and left fans disappointed.

With pointed criticism now coming from both a company insider and a veteran coach, the pressure is on the UFC to deliver, starting with its high-profile but embattled White House card.