UFC Insider Clears Skepticism Around Jon Jones and Conor McGregor’s White House Returns

Will it be Conor McGregor or Jon Jones? The MMA world has been divided since last year, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced the UFC White House event. Now, with the event just a few months away, anticipation is at an all-time high. However, Dana White and Co. have kept the fight card under wraps, while fans and analysts are already buzzing with speculation. Into this mix, a UFC veteran has stepped in to share his perspective.

At present, both Jon Jones and Conor McGregor remain major draws, despite being inactive for some time. However, the promotion has hinted that it wants fighters who are more dependable and active. But is that enough to make a “one-and-done” card successful? The answer seems to be no. In the meantime, Din Thomas has provided some clarity.

Jon Jones’ White House card odds explored by UFC veteran

“If he doesn’t get on the White House card, it’s pretty safe to say he probably never fights again. I think he might come back for something like that just to say that he did it. I mean, when you’re Jon Jones, and you’ve had two Hall of Fame, independent Hall of Fame-type careers, it’s hard to get up again because you’ve done everything,” Din Thomas told Mike Bohn in his latest outing. In this context, Thomas’s words fit perfectly.

Imagine being dominant for nearly 16 years, defeating different generations of fighters, from the Mauricio “Shogun” Rua era to the Daniel Cormier era. That’s Jon Jones, who, after his long journey, has every right to request a spot on the June 14th card.

“Not many people will be able to say that,” Din Thomas added, “That’s something he could put on his resume. And if that doesn’t happen, then why else would he want to come back? I can’t imagine that.”

However, Dana White remains skeptical about trusting ‘Bones’ again. Just last year, Jones embarrassed the promotion by giving false hope that he was ready to defend his belt against the then-interim champion. As a result, he retired abruptly, calling Dana White, which damaged the UFC’s credibility.

On the other hand, Dana White could rely on Conor McGregor, a fact White himself admitted last year. In terms of dependability, the Irishman is a safer bet. The question remains: will he actually fight at the White House event, and if so, against whom? Dana White has already ruled out McGregor facing his preferred opponent.

Does Conor McGregor have better odds than Jon Jones?

Since stepping down from active competition, McGregor’s absence has been a major loss for the UFC. His arrival brought the promotion to fans worldwide, from Asia to Africa, in regions previously dominated by WWE. In short, ‘The Notorious’ achieved something neither Ronda Rousey nor Jon Jones has done.

With his charisma and trash talk, the UFC is still searching for a “second McGregor” in fighters like Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett, yet they remain unsuccessful. This makes Conor McGregor’s potential appearance on the card almost certain, with a 99 percent likelihood.

However, recent updates show there will be no sponsorships and no fans at the event, eliminating live gate revenue. The UFC has also moved away from traditional PPV, which removes the usual “red panty night.” So how will the promotion leverage McGregor’s star power?

For Din Thomas, the answer is clear: the UFC will likely put Conor McGregor on the June 14th card. As a one-time event, it could significantly boost the promotion’s global exposure and mark the first crossover of sports and politics in U.S. history.

“I think that fighting at the White House is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing, most likely. I can’t imagine them doing this again or making it a regular thing. And I think if Conor, same reason with Jon Jones, if you have the opportunity to fight at the White House, you do it. You take advantage of that,” Din Thomas confirms.

The UFC veteran also leans more toward McGregor than Jon Jones. “If I had to put money on it today, I’d say they make it happen,” Thomas added.

With Conor McGregor now getting a boost from the UFC veteran, do you think the promotion will choose McGregor for the upcoming biggest card of the year? Given McGregor’s close relationship with the Trump family, this is something to consider before making predictions.

What’s your take: Jon Jones or Conor McGregor? Let us know below.