UFC Insider Names Islam Makhachev’s Only Possible Opponent After Manager’s Ian Garry Update

This week, UFC champion Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, ended all speculation about the welterweight champion’s first title defense. On social media, he told fans that the UFC plans a “much bigger” fight for Makhachev’s next bout and, importantly, ruled out rank-2 welterweight Ian Garry as his opponent. Recently, a UFC insider also joined the discussion amid the swirling rumors.

Since Abdelaziz’s announcement, fans have naturally buzzed with questions: if not Ian Garry, then who? Some even speculated about potential super-fights, including bouts against lightweight champion Ilia Topuria or middleweight standout Khamzat Chimaev. But amid the mystery, Bisping identified the only realistic challenger for Islam Makhachev.

Insider names who could be Islam Makhachev’s perfect next opponent

“If it’s going to be anyone else, that’s not Ian Garry,” Michael Bisping said via YouTube. “I don’t know—someone from another weight class. It certainly isn’t going to be Khamzat Chimaev, because Khamzat Chimaev is not going down. And Islam Makhachev is not going up; he just came up from 155.

There’s no way that’s going to happen. And Khamzat versus Islam? I don’t think they would fight each other anyway. So, by a process of elimination, it’s Michael Morales. It has to be. Michael Morales is the man.”

Right now, Dana White and Co. can market Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry as the next McGregor vs. Khabib, highlighting the longstanding rivalry between Dagestan and Ireland. However, Ian Garry doesn’t carry McGregor’s aura, and fans are showing more interest in seeing Michael Morales face the Russian phenom.

Imago MMA: UFC 322-Maddalena vs Makhachev Nov 15, 2025 New York, NY, UNITED STATES Islam Makhachev blue gloves fights Jack Della Maddalena red gloves in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 20251115_rwe_se8_0356

At the same time, both fighters bring very different styles to the Octagon. Morales, massive, boasts a 74% finish rate by knockout, which could challenge Makhachev, who has a 64% finish rate overall.

On top of that, both fighters also share similar resumes. Morales remains undefeated in 19 fights, with wins over opponents like Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady, while Islam Makhachev holds a 28-1 record with well-known opponents. Meanwhile, they have already fueled the hype by trading barbs on social media.

Last week, Morales called out Makhachev at UFC Mexico while standing among spectators, and the Dagestani champ responded by highlighting Morales as the most “dangerous” opponent for him, over Ilia Topuria, signaling his interest in the matchup. As both welterweights try to set up a fight between them, another welterweight fighter backs Morales in the potential matchup.

UFC veteran predicts Michael Morales as Islam Makhachev’s kryptonite

Right now, several top-level opponents are waiting for Islam Makhachev’s next fight, but experts still consider Michael Morales the favorite for the matchup. Although names like Kamaru Usman, Carlos Prates, and Ilia Topuria also appear on the list, UFC veteran Michael Chiesa points to Morales for his striking power and recent performances.

On top of that, Morales strengthened his case with a first-round knockout win over Sean Brady at UFC 322, along with several convincing performances in the past.

“The size difference alone and the fact that he has good understanding of wrestling and grappling, I think that he could give Islam a lot of problems,” Chiesa told MMA Junkie last year. “He could force Islam into a stand-up fight. That’s a very hard fight. That’s a fight where it’s like – you have to get the takedown.”

If Morales can force him into a stand-up fight, I just don’t see it. With the composure that he’s exhibiting in these last two fights, being able to pick his shots, set his feet? That’d be a really hard night at the office for Islam.”

What’s your take on the current landscape of the welterweight division? Could Michael Morales end up being the kryptonite for Islam Makhachev in the future? Share your thoughts below.