UFC Insider Paints Grim Reality for Conor McGregor Following Ronda Rousey’s Fallout With Dana White

“It just didn’t work out,” Dana White recently explained while addressing Ronda Rousey’s proposed comeback. White revealed that he had been in talks with Rousey since “last year” to bring her back to the UFC. However, despite those efforts, Rousey chose to sign with MVP, a rival promotion, as the company continues building toward its White House event. Moreover, White’s handling of the situation has sparked questions about other major stars, particularly Conor McGregor.

Fans continue to anticipate McGregor’s return, which many have linked to the White House event this summer. Yet, after watching the negotiations with Ronda Rousey fall through, a UFC insider now questions whether the Irishman’s comeback is truly as certain as many believe.

Ronda Rousey talks with Dana White casts doubt on Conor McGregor’s UFC return

“All the talk that we’ve heard, you know,” said Chael Sonnen. “Nate Diaz is gonna come back, or Conor McGregor is going to come back. Some of these things, when we find out that they turned down Ronda, I think that kind of lets us know they’re not gonna do anything weird. They’re really not gonna bring people back and have one-offs and have this special thing.”

“For a while, I thought that was just kind of the way of marketing it, but I do believe them now. And then I don’t know where the Conor rumor stands.”

While Chael Sonnen’s comments mostly reflect speculation, Conor McGregor’s recent statements actually clarify his intentions. Last month, ‘The Notorious’ confirmed he won’t return to the Octagon until he speaks directly with TKO president Ari Emanuel.

Meanwhile, Dana White has already ruled out Michael Chandler for the White House event on June 14, eliminating McGregor’s most suitable opponent. Additionally, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reminded fans last month that the White House event will host only exclusive guests by invitation, which cuts off any opportunity for a live gate for the ‘Red Panty Night.’

On top of that, the event will not include sponsorships, so the UFC cannot fully leverage Conor McGregor’s star power. Given these circumstances, Chael Sonnen believes the UFC should instead put the Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje unification title fight on the White House card as the headline matchup.

McGregor vents over UFC’s lack of clarity on return fight

Conor McGregor is fully prepared to return to the Octagon. He has completed his rehab, returned to the gym, and rejoined the testing pool. At 37, McGregor is pushing himself intensely in training, not just planning a comeback, but also aiming to close the chapter on a career he began more than a decade ago.

However, the promotion has kept silent on his status, which naturally frustrates the Irishman, particularly regarding his potential appearance on the White House card. Recently, he broke his silence: “Day 15 of ‘I accept, send the contract,’” McGregor wrote in a Monday morning post on X.

Meanwhile, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has already leaked that the White House event will not happen. Instead, the UFC plans to feature him on the only PPV of the year, potentially on July 11.

So, what’s your take on McGregor’s comeback? Do you think fans will see him fight in the Octagon this year, or will 2026 pass without his return? Drop your opinion below.