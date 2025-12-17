UFC Pushed to Strip Ilia Topuria of His Title Despite Insider’s Personal Stand

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ilia Topuria thought he had silenced fight talks ahead of his private affairs reaching an ugly crescendo. But the UFC chatter about his title situation has been reignited, thanks to a veteran standing up for the silent majority.

What happens when a champion decides to step away for non-medical reasons? While there is sympathy for the Spanish-Georgian’s personal situation, there’s also the pressure to keep the division running. Somewhere in the middle, the rules have become relevant again. At least in the eyes of UFC legend Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen explains why stripping Ilia Topuria is a must

The idea came up during a conversation on Ariel Helwani‘s show, when he asked if the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett fight should become a battle for the undisputed title if ‘El Matador’ is unable to return soon. Chael Sonnen‘s response did not come from instinct. It came from something he heard behind the scenes.

“I was at the Apex a week ago,” Sonnen stated. “I had a conversation with a very meaningful person in this industry. That was the first person that ever suggested to me that Ilia be stripped.” Sonnen admitted that the suggestion surprised him, but he chose to stay quiet and listen.

The reasoning was blunt. Interim titles exist for champions who are sidelined due to injury or illness. “The moment Ilia informs us that he is missing matches for anything outside of illness or injury, that’s when you strip him.” According to this interpretation, there is no precedent for an interim champion to fill a personal absence.

The lightweight picture was supposed to feel settled when Ilia Topuria finished one of the most impressive championship runs in years with the 155 lbs belt. Two divisions touched, and three elite names finished. Momentum was completely on his side. But now, the throne is currently stuck in limbo while the division moves on without him. That pause has raised an uncomfortable question that the UFC usually prefers to avoid.

‘The American Gangster’ disliked the idea at first. “I thought it was very cold,” he said. But the longer he thought about it, the harder it became to dismiss. “If Ilia is missing matches and all he’s got to do is make the claim,” the UFC legend stated, “he doesn’t have to be telling the truth. A lot of guys didn’t tell the truth.”

Chael Sonnen landed there, hesitantly. The UFC analyst admitted that he didn’t want him stripped, as he finds himself on Ilia Topuria’s side; however, he can’t let his personal feelings affect the division and its fighters. “I don’t want him stripped. I’m on Ilia’s side of this. I don’t really like what he’s going through,” he said, before adding, “They’ve got to strip him. If he’s not making the claim that he’s injured and has some kind of doctor’s report to back it up, he’s got to be stripped.”

One has to realize that it’s not punishment but just a procedure. And for the first fight since Ilia Topuria won the belt, the rules may matter more than the resume. After all, it isn’t a simple separation that ‘El Matador’ is going through. In a recent statement released by the fighter, he revealed how this legal battle has turned into a case of “extortion.”

Topuria makes a personal confession about his divorce

The picture surrounding Ilia Topuria‘s absence became clearer once he opted to speak for himself. What had previously been deliberately vague became specific and heavy. In a written statement, the champion revealed that his absence is due to an escalating legal situation stemming from his separation, which he claims crossed a line and forced him to respond publicly.

“In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure,” Topuria said, alleging threats of false domestic abuse claims unless financial demands were met. He strongly disputed the claims, emphasizing that they are substantiated by evidence already presented to authorities. “This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.”

Audio recordings, written messages, witness accounts, and video material were all referenced as part of an ongoing legal process. For him, it was not about gaining public sympathy. It was about preventing what he believes to be a harmful narrative from spreading unopposed. ‘El Matador’ also stated why he had remained silent for so long. Well, protecting his children came first.

Ilia Topuria stated that his decision to speak now was based on principle rather than tactics. He encouraged fans not to speculate and made it clear that this would be his final statement until the issue was resolved. The revelation lends weight to his absence, but it doesn’t help the UFC’s dilemma. The human reality is clearer, but the championship situation remains unsolved.

Topuria was already forced to vacate one belt to move up a weight class. Will the UFC show him the same leniency they showed Jon Jones when he was out of action?