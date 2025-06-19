UFC Insider Slams Umar Nurmagomedov’s Bold Claim on Islam Makhachev’s 155 Return

Islam Makhachev is all set to compete in the biggest fight of his career against Jack Della Maddalena. It’s the biggest because the soon-to-be former lightweight champion has a chance to win a second belt, something that his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov could never do. So, 170 lbs is the next step, as the community is talking about the possible dream matchups available at the UFC’s hands. However, ‘The Eagle’s cousin claims Makhachev has a plan to do some double-dipping.

“Islam can take the 170 title, then return to 155 and hold both belts,” Umar Nurmagomedov recently stated during an interview. UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on that claim, recalling how Islam Makhachev never wanted to give up his lightweight title. And guess what? Makhachev is still hopeful that he gets to fight for the lightweight title once he’s done with Jack Della Maddalena.

“He wanted to be able to do both. That if he wanted 170, he wasn’t then going to relinquish 155. He was going to defend. This was his idea was to go back and forth,” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “He’s still pushing that narrative. ‘I’m the guy. I never lost. That’s my division. That’s my belt. I’ve got no problem with Ilia. Ilia needs to do one thing well at 155, and then I’ll see him. And it can be anything.'”

But Chael Sonnen did wake Islam Makhachev up. The fighters in the welterweight class are very different from the fighters in the lightweight class. They are much bigger and stronger than 155ers. So, “The American Gangster” has told the Dagestani man that he has a lot of work to do. Jack Della Maddalena’s past is one thing, but staying on top and facing the next challengers will be hard.

As such, it’s better for Makhachev to drop his lightweight comeback plans. “Islam’s story has never changed, but his circumstance has, and I want him to embrace that because Jack is a hard fight. Jack’s a really hard fight, and if you get through Jack, it only gets harder,” Chael Sonnen added.

Chael Sonnen also compared Islam Makhachev to another former UFC champion who made the same jump back and forth that the Dagestan native is planning to do. You probably guessed that didn’t go over well, and ‘The American Gangster’ told Makhachev that he could be next.

Chael Sonnen warns Islam Makhachev about an Alexander Volkanovski-like fate

When Alexander Volkanovski fought Islam Makhachev the first time, he’d do so as the featherweight champion who’s challenging for the lightweight strap. He lost that fight, but would come back again for a short-notice bout, and lose again, but this time, it’s a KO. Volkanovski would then defend his title but would drop it to Ilia Topuria with another knockout. Chael Sonnen claims that the back-and-forth movement between the two divisions caused the 2-time champ to see his first reign end. Maybe that can happen to Makhachev as well.

“If Islam does have this idea of ‘I can go back to ‘55, I’m safe at ‘55, I was dominant at ‘55,’ if he doesn’t let his body grow, if he doesn’t enjoy the fruits of his labor, enjoy the fact that he can have more calories when he’s training, if he doesn’t enjoy that because he’s living the lifestyle and keeping his eye on being within striking distance to get back to 155, he’s going to put himself inadvertently in the same spot that Volkanovski was in,” Chael Sonnen further stated.

Coaches and insiders say Makhachev may have “only three fights left total” before retiring, following Khabib’s playbook of an early but impactful exit.

While Umar Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev will come back to 155lbs, their coach, Javier Mendez, claims he’s got only more fights left in him. What do you think the lightweight star should do? Should he make that back-and-forth movement, or should he take Chael Sonnen’s advice? Drop your comments below.