UFC Legend Announces Retirement After 22-Year Career as Manager Confirms Date for Final Fight

After a 22-year career, the final walk to the Octagon is officially on the books for one of the UFC’s legends. Goodbyes are never easy in the MMA world, and when a UFC legend delivers them, they hit even harder. As a result, the retirement of a 44-fight veteran is a tough pill for the MMA world to swallow, who returns after more than a year of temporary retirement. However, this time, he is ready to close the chapter on his 22-year MMA career and lay down his gloves for the final time.

On April 11, 2026, Dana White & Co. will make their fifth trip to Miami for UFC 327. Meanwhile, former LHW champion Jiri Prochazka will aim to become a two-time champion against rising Kiwi Carlos Ulberg. While the card features several exciting fights, fans will focus on featherweight star Cub Swanson, who will compete in his 34th UFC and WEC bout against Nate Landwehr, his last fight, according to his management company.

“Cub Swanson’s #UFC327 bout vs. Nate Landwehr will be his last 🫡 That’s per a post by his management company Bloodline CSA,” wrote MMA Junkie’s Nolan King on X.

Although the retirement rumors were doing the rounds since UFC 327 was first announced, this latest update finally confirms it. Swanson last competed in December 2024, defeating Billy Quarantillo with a third-round knockout at UFC Tampa.

Swanson has fought 44 times in his MMA career, winning 30 bouts and losing 14. 43 percent of his victories came by knockout, while the rest of them came through submissions or decisions. Some of his notable opponents include Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. However, as he aged, his performance declined, and he won only 5 of his last 12 fights since 2017, making it the perfect time for him to retire.

Looking ahead, Cub Swanson has already spoken about embracing life after retirement. In fact, he owns a gym in California called “Tru MMA” and partners with fellow UFC legend Michael Bisping in another gym, where they train the next generation in striking and MMA skills.

“I look forward to bringing this community,” Cub Swanson said, “which is both near and dear to my heart, a myriad of amazing amenities and programs to help them train different and live a healthier lifestyle.”

Similarly, his opponent, 37-year-old Nate Landwehr, is also in the twilight of his career and has gone 1-3 in his last four UFC fights, so this matchup marks a pivotal moment for both fighters.

With that mission in mind, the UFC featherweight legend now counts down his last days in the Octagon. Consequently, fans will feel the weight of watching one of their favorites retire under the UFC and Paramount era. Moreover, this year, not only will Cub Swanson retire, but also another veteran with 21 UFC fights will hang up his gloves.

Veteran fighter plans farewell bout in UFC Seattle

UFC legend Michael Chiesa will retire after an 18-year MMA career. Since winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2012, Chiesa has faced top contenders in the stacked lightweight division, including Al Iaquinta, Jim Miller, and Beneil Dariush, and has firmly established himself as a mainstay in the promotion.

Now, at 38, Chiesa competes in the welterweight division and rides a three-fight streak against opponents like Court McGee, Max Griffin, and Tony Ferguson. On March 28 at UFC Seattle, he will finish his career by facing Carlston Harris. Additionally, his team has confirmed this fight marks his retirement.

“Yeah, this is my last fight,” Chiesa confirmed. “I’ve been kind of on the fence about it. It’s hard…It’s a hard decision to make, because it’s what I’ve done. I had my first fight when I was 20 years old in 2008. All good things come to an end. I wanted to fight out this contract – I just signed a new deal before the Court McGee fight – and that was my plan…

But when they said they were going back to Seattle, it’s my 22nd UFC fight. 22 is my number, March 28 is on my parents’ anniversary – it’s like the universe is telling me something.”

With numerous UFC legends already planning to retire, it makes you wonder which other veterans might hang up their gloves in 2026. Share your predictions below.