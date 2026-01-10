UFC Legend B.J. Penn Blames Attorney in Court Plea Following Missed Mental Health Evaluation

B.J. Penn has endured a turbulent year. And his legal troubles continue to mount. The 47-year-old appeared in court after failing to undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation. Penn was initially arrested on two separate charges related to the alleged abuse of a family member—his mother—prompting her to obtain a restraining order against him. That, however, did little to halt the situation.

Penn was later arrested for violating the restraining order. In total, he was arrested six times in 2025, including on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree abuse of an adult. During his most recent court appearance, the proceedings took an unusual turn when Penn appeared to deflect blame toward his own attorney while entering his plea.

BJ Penn wants the judge changed

What did Penn blame his attorney for? According to him, his attorney failed to inform him about the court-ordered mental health evaluation. Penn also claimed he last spoke with his court-appointed public defender in October 2025 and only learned about the required evaluation after a third party reviewed his court documents.

As a result, Penn asked the court to dismiss his current attorney so he could seek private counsel. He then made a separate request, urging Judge Peter Kubota to remove himself from the case and appoint a new judge. “Your honor, I hear what you’re saying,” Penn said during the hearing.

“I’ve been trying to get in touch with — I tried to contact your chambers because I mentioned in the last time I was here about recusing you for the case and about getting a different counsel. But I can’t get through. I can’t get through to you guys.”

Judge Kubota ultimately advised BJ Penn to address the issue directly with his attorney. If no resolution is reached, the court may schedule another hearing to determine how to proceed.

In the meantime, Penn has been granted an extension until February 23 to complete his mental health evaluation and submit the report. He is now scheduled to appear in court again on March 2 for his next hearing.

Coming back to Penn’s mother, her allegation appears to shed more light on Penn’s mental health status.

Penn’s mother thinks he is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome

After Penn’s mother, Lorraine Shin, got a restraining order against him, his mother claimed the former UFC champion is suffering from a rare psychiatric condition. In the court paperwork, Shin expressed fears that her son was experiencing serious mental health issues, claiming he repeatedly said his family had been murdered and replaced by impostors.

“I believe my son [B.J. Penn] is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome (a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member has been replaced by an identical imposter),” Shin said. She added that Penn “believes I’m an imposter who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets.”

That being said, it appears BJ Penn’s condition continues to worsen as the days go by. In March, the judge will decide what’s next for the UFC legend. What do you make of all this?