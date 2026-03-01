UFC Legend Believes Alex Pereira Is Two Steps Away From Being Greatest MMA Fighter of All Time

Alex Pereira’s rise in the UFC is no stranger to all. Along with a fan favorite status, the Brazilian has already claimed two UFC belts, middleweight and light heavyweight. But could he go on to capture the heavyweight title? If so, what’s at stake for him? According to a UFC legend, it’s a feat that could separate Pereira from all the fighters.

It was going all well for ‘Poatan’ as he reclaimed the light heavyweight crown from Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 last year. Notably, that was his last bout at the 205-pound division. Pereira has now vacated the light heavyweight title to pursue a move to heavyweight. And thus began the speculations about his potential opponents. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes this move has created an opportunity for Pereira to become the greatest MMA fighter ever to live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bisping on Pereira’s potential opportunities after heavyweight move

“I still think Jon Jones can fight, and you never know, there is a possibility that it will be Alex Pereira versus Jon Jones,” said Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel. “That is the type of fight that gets Jon Jones excited… I said it before, I favor Jon Jones in that fight. If Jon Jones takes him down, it’s a wrap.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if he can’t take him down. Then guess what, Alex Pereira might knock out the greatest of all time and go on to become the first-ever three-weight division champion. And then that’s it. The conversation’s over. He would be the greatest mixed martial artist that ever lived, okay.”

Bisping has seemingly broken it down into two steps. The first step is, of course, a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones. As of now, both of them are quite interested in facing each other. To that end, the rumors say that they are in discussions for a fight at the UFC White House event, which is expected to go down on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8: Alex Pereira prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev in their 5-round main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada T-Mobile Arena LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Considering ‘Poatan’ wins against Jones, it would surely be a monumental victory. Given that, ‘Bones’ is arguably one of the GOATs in MMA, who retired with only a single loss and 22 wins in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following that, Pereira will potentially align himself with a heavyweight title shot. Now, Tom Aspinall currently reigns as the champion of the division, but will stay away from octagon action due to an eye injury. If that fight between Pereira and Aspinall happens, the Brazilian would have the chance to become the first-ever three-divisional UFC champion, a feat that hasn’t even been attempted before.

However, ahead of that, Bisping is quite interested in the thought of ‘Poatan’ fighting Jones. But does Pereira have what it takes to beat the former UFC heavyweight champion? As it seems one of the Brazilian’s former rivals believes so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Blachowicz on ‘Poatan’ vs. Jon Jones

Alex Pereira and Jon Jones both have different styles of fighting. While Jones relies heavily on his wrestling pedigree, ‘Poatan’ is confident in his kickboxing background.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Pereira’s striking prowess is something that has been admired by several prominent individuals, including his former rival Jan Blachowicz. To that end, considering the potential fight between Pereira and Jones, Blachowicz even shared his prediction for it.

“I think that he can do it,” Blachowicz said during an interview with Home of Fight. “Pereira has knockout punch power, so he can finish this fight before time. Maybe at the White House, they will make it.”

As of now, there are only rumors about Pereira and Jones’ potential fight at the UFC White House card. That said, do you think the bout actually materializes? If so, can the Brazilian beat the former UFC heavyweight champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!