UFC Legend BJ Penn’s Legal Trouble Continues, Skips Court Date

BJ Penn, the former UFC champion who once ruled two divisions with iron fists and a fearless heart, has once again found himself in the eye of a legal storm. Over the past months, Penn has caused a wave of worry in the MMA sphere with his disturbing social media posts, where he has claimed that his family has been replaced by ‘impostors’.

The posts drew concerns from fellow UFC veterans like Brendan Schaub and Jason Miller, but over Memorial Day weekend, the UFC Hall of Famer was arrested by law enforcement officials in Hilo, Hawaii. Charged with abuse of a family or household member, the 46-year-old posted his own arrest video to Instagram, which showed him lying in bed, visibly irritated and confused, asking officers why he was being detained.

One officer replied that it was ‘for harassment’. Penn appears to have resisted the explanation but ultimately stood up, was cuffed, and escorted away. He was released shortly after on $2,000 bail.

In the caption for the post at the time of his arrest, Penn wrote, “In Hawaii, “impostor theft” refers to instances where individuals falsely impersonate others, often to steal their identity or commit fraudulent acts. This can involve using a fake identity to obtain documents, financial accounts, or even posing as law enforcement or other professionals to commit crimes.”

But the most concerning part? He didn’t show up to his court date. As a recent update from Hawaii Tribune-Herald stated on Instagram, “In a surprising turn of events, UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn skips his scheduled court appearance in a domestic abuse case following multiple arrests over Memorial Day weekend. The fallout continues to unfold as his legal troubles raise eyebrows.”

BJ Penn’s legal history has been rocky for years. Before and after retiring from MMA in 2019, there were multiple incidents that cast a shadow on the UFC legend. From DUI arrests to a widely-publicized bar brawl that ultimately led to his UFC release, the man once known for his fearless spirit inside the Octagon has struggled to stay clear of trouble outside of it.

Still, skipping a court date only complicates matters further, as it’s not the first time Penn has displayed erratic behavior. And this latest string of events, largely centered around his mother, Lorraine Shin, might be the most troubling yet.

BJ Penn’s mother files a restraining order after multiple harrowing incidents

Lorraine Shin, the woman who once watched B.J. Penn rise to glory, now pleads for distance. According to court documents obtained by MMA Fighting, Shin filed a request for a restraining order following two back-to-back arrests of her son over Memorial Day weekend.

So, what led to this? In her statement, Shin painted a harrowing picture of psychological distress and fear, “I believe my son [B.J. Penn] is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome (a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member has been replaced by an identical imposter).”

Shin also recounted multiple disturbing incidents, including missing belongings, tampered security cameras, and even her bedroom deadbolt filled with glue. At one point, she says BJ Penn used a flashlight to blind her while allegedly trying to prevent her from calling 911. She has urged the court to grant a six-month restraining order and require Penn to seek therapy or medical treatment.

Whether this marks a turning point or just another chapter in a growing list of off-cage controversies remains to be seen. What began as concerning Instagram posts spiraled into arrests, skipped court dates, and now, heartbreaking allegations from his own mother. For now, the fight B.J. Penn faces isn’t against an opponent, it’s against himself.