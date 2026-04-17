UFC Legend Breaks Silence After Recent Arrest on Harassment Charge

For a fighter known as the ‘King of Walk-Offs,’ Mark Hunt’s latest public appearance wasn’t in the octagon, but in a courtroom. Following the court proceedings, Hunt, who was arrested at his home in Australia on Tuesday on a harassment charge, has now broken his silence.

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“Thanks, my uso @allanuelese, for letting me stay at his place from a stinking jail cell to a comfy bed seki ma uso,” Hunt wrote on his Instagram Stories.

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In Samoan slang, ‘seki ma uso’ roughly translates to “cool, brother” or “everything’s good, bro.” This suggests that despite the scare, things are looking better now. He was charged with one count of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.

On April 14th, Hunt was taken into custody at a home in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales. Law enforcement officials charged him with stalking or intimidation after they received allegations that included threats of violence. Following his arrest, the UFC legend spent the night at Ballina police station before appearing in court the following day.

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In court, prosecutors argued that Hunt’s conduct caused significant fear and emotional distress to the complainant, a woman who had been helping the 52-year-old with a task before matters escalated. To that end, they framed his actions as intimidation intended to result in physical harm. Her account, along with that of a witness, supported the prosecution’s position. On top of that, a disputed text message also became a focal point during the hearing.

“I am just going to m–der you in the end anyway,” the message allegedly sent by Hunt read.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 209-Hunt vs Overeem, Mar 4, 2017 Las Vegas, NV, USA Mark Hunt blue gloves looks on against Alistair Overeem not pictured during their bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. Overeem won via third round KO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 04.03.2017 19:15:40, 9918333, T-Mobile Arena, Mark Hunt, KO, Alistair Overeem, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 9918333

While the prosecution argued that this message constituted a threat, the defense argued that it was unrelated to the case and should not be admitted in the proceedings. During the bail hearing, his attorney indicated that Hunt is likely to plead guilty to the charge of stalking or intimidation. However, prosecutors sought bail denial on public safety grounds, citing the text message.

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Judge Lisa Viney ultimately granted him bail with strict conditions: Hunt must return to his home in Cobbity and have no contact with the complainant. The UFC veteran’s update seemingly stems from how he avoided the jail cell and is back to sleeping on a “comfy bed.”

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 30th, where the court will also consider an application for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO). The order is intended to provide ongoing legal protection for the complainant. Regardless, this isn’t the first time the former UFC star has found himself in such legal controversies.

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When Mark Hunt filed a lawsuit against UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar

Mark Hunt entered the UFC in 2010 and became one of the notable heavyweight veterans before his departure in 2018. His devastating knockout power, with which he finished seven out of his eight opponents, gave him the nickname “King of Walk-Offs.” But what stemmed from his bout against Brock Lesnar was altogether a different story.

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In 2016, UFC 200 hosted a fight between Lesnar and Hunt in the co-main event. Although Hunt lost the fight, it was later turned into a “no contest” after Lesnar tested positive for a banned drug. Well, this wasn’t the first time such a thing had happened. For instance, just a year before, Anderson Silva‘s UFC 183 win over Nick Diaz was also overturned to a no-contest for the same reasons.

As a result, Hunt filed a lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White, and Lesnar, alleging the promotion knew Lesnar may have been using performance-enhancing drugs and proceeded with the fight regardless.

In April 2025, a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling against Hunt from 2023, finding that he had not provided sufficient evidence of clear damages, from 2023, effectively ending Mark Hunt’s long-running legal battle against the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar.

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With the stalking or intimidation charge now on record and the next court date approaching, Hunt faces a legal process that could have lasting consequences for his post-fighting career.